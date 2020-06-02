Actress Stockard Channing lists Lauren Canyon charmer for $2.495 million

Stockard Channing is on a selling streak in Hollywood Hills. A year after shedding her scenic Midcentury home for $1.79 million, the “Grease” and “West Wing” actress just listed her other charming property in the area for $2.495 million.

Perched above Laurel Canyon, the country-style house occupies a leafy, secluded lot. Gardens fill out the front of the property, while the backyard features a Saltillo tile patio with a swimming pool and spa overlooking the hills.

Details old and new mingle in the single-story floor plan, where whitewashed beams and original stained glass windows touch up common spaces with walls of glass and custom built-ins. Fireplaces anchor the living room and dining area, and the kitchen opens directly to the backyard.

The master suite expands outside as well to a private garden nook. It’s one of three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in 2,157 square feet.

It’s slightly smaller than her old Hollywood Hills home — a 2,196-square-foot Midcentury of white walls and wood finishes with vistas and patios surveying the surrounding canyon.

Channing, 76, gained fame in the 1978 film “Grease” and won a Tony seven years later for the revival of “Joe Egg.” She won Emmys for her portrayal of the first lady in “The West Wing” and for the TV movie “The Matthew Shepard Story,” and also received an Academy Award nomination for the 1990s comedy drama “Six Degrees of Separation.”

Juliette Hohnen and Annie Stewart of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.