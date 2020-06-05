Modernist Hiram Kwan residence in Los Feliz fetches top dollar

While some home buyers have capitalized on the pandemic by renegotiating prices at the last minute, not everyone is getting a discount. In Los Feliz, a modernist home designed by James Stevens, a protégé of celebrated architect John Lautner, has sold for $4.265 million — $280,000 more than the asking price.

Called the Hiram Kwan residence for its original owner, the clean-lined three-story entered the market in late May and sold in two weeks. Prior to that, the property last changed hands six years ago for $1.88 million, records show.

1 / 24 The backyard and pool. (Charmaine David Photography) 2 / 24 The front. (Charmaine David Photography) 3 / 24 The entry. (Charmaine David Photography) 4 / 24 The living room. (Charmaine David Photography) 5 / 24 The dining room and kitchen. (Charmaine David Photography) 6 / 24 The kitchen. (Charmaine David Photography) 7 / 24 The deck and view. (Charmaine David Photography) 8 / 24 Outdoor decking. (Charmaine David Photography) 9 / 24 The swimming pool from above. (Charmaine David Photography) 10 / 24 The kitchen has a center island. (Charmaine David Photography) 11 / 24 The floating staircase. (Charmaine David Photography) 12 / 24 The master bedroom. (Charmaine David Photography) 13 / 24 The view from the master suite. (Charmaine David Photography) 14 / 24 The master bath. (Charmaine David Photography) 15 / 24 The master bath. (Charmaine David Photography) 16 / 24 A bedroom. (Charmaine David Photography) 17 / 24 A bathroom. (Charmaine David Photography) 18 / 24 A living room. (Charmaine David Photography) 19 / 24 The office. (Charmaine David Photography) 20 / 24 A bedroom. (Charmaine David Photography) 21 / 24 The media room/living room. (Charmaine David Photography) 22 / 24 The balcony. (Charmaine David Photography) 23 / 24 The pool. (Charmaine David Photography) 24 / 24 The grounds feature landscaping by Jerry Hritz. (Charmaine David Photography)

Originally dating to 1977, the five-bedroom house was renovated and expanded to its current size of 3,924 square feet by architect David Levitt. The main floor is largely devoted to open-concept space and includes two living rooms, a streamlined kitchen and walls of glass that open to outdoor decking.

A glass-enclosed floating staircase connects each floor.

Outside, layers of succulents and other drought-tolerant plantings create a backdrop for patios, decking and an infinity-edge pool. The grounds were designed by landscape designer Jerry Hritz, whose clientele includes Ellen DeGeneres, Paul McCartney and Waldo Fernandez.

Patricia Ruben of Sotheby’s International Realty was the listing agent. Alicia Drake of the Agency represented the buyer.