Home of the Week: The easy life in Beverly Hills

Thin bands of wood siding and thick stone accents lend an organic feel to this modern residence in Beverly Hills. Designed for ease of living, it has retractable glass walls in the living room and kitchen that open to an infinity-edge swimming pool with the push of a button. Amenities such as a sauna, fitness center and home theater mean one rarely needs to venture out.

The details

Location: 527 N. Palm Drive, Beverly Hills, 90210

Asking price: $17.995 million

Architect: Tag Front Architects

Living area: 11,438 square feet, six bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms

Lot size: 0.46 of an acre

Features: Heated floors; floor-to-ceiling fireplace feature; chef’s kitchen; detached guesthouse; subterranean garage

About the area: In the 90210 ZIP Code, based on eight sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $5.326 million, a 14.5% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Jay Harris, Rayni Williams and Branden Williams, Hilton & Hyland, (310) 849-9312, and Aaron Kirman, Compass, (310) 994-9512

