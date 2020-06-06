Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Home of the Week: The easy life in Beverly Hills

1/8
The 11,438-square-foot home, designed by Tag Front Architects, is visually striking from the street with its wood siding, stone accents and thin bands of clerestory windows.   (Matthew Momberger)
2/8
The 11,438-square-foot home, designed by Tag Front Architects, is visually striking from the street with its wood siding, stone accents and thin bands of clerestory windows.  (Matthew Momberger)
3/8
Listed for $17.995 million, the modern residence has six bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms including a master suite with an artistic fireplace feature.  (Matthew Momberger)
4/8
A floor-to-ceiling fireplace divides dual living rooms that make up the common area.  (Matthew Momberger)
5/8
Listed for $17.995 million, the modern residence has six bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms.  (Matthew Momberger)
6/8
Walls of glass open the common areas to an infinity-edge swimming pool and spa. A designer-done kitchen sits nearby.  (Matthew Momberger)
7/8
Walls of glass open the common areas to an infinity-edge swimming pool and spa. A detached guest house also lies in the backyard.  (Matthew Momberger)
8/8
Walls of glass open the common areas to an infinity-edge swimming pool and spa. A detached guest house also lies in the backyard.  (Matthew Momberger)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
June 6, 2020
5 AM
Share

Thin bands of wood siding and thick stone accents lend an organic feel to this modern residence in Beverly Hills. Designed for ease of living, it has retractable glass walls in the living room and kitchen that open to an infinity-edge swimming pool with the push of a button. Amenities such as a sauna, fitness center and home theater mean one rarely needs to venture out.

The details

Location: 527 N. Palm Drive, Beverly Hills, 90210

Asking price: $17.995 million

Advertisement

Architect: Tag Front Architects

Living area: 11,438 square feet, six bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms

Lot size: 0.46 of an acre

Features: Heated floors; floor-to-ceiling fireplace feature; chef’s kitchen; detached guesthouse; subterranean garage

Advertisement

About the area: In the 90210 ZIP Code, based on eight sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $5.326 million, a 14.5% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Jay Harris, Rayni Williams and Branden Williams, Hilton & Hyland, (310) 849-9312, and Aaron Kirman, Compass, (310) 994-9512

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

Hot Property
Newsletter
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.

Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Neal J. Leitereg
Follow Us
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement