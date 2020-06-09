Steelers great James Farrior puts Tarzana compound in play at $4.65 million

Retired football player James Farrior, who won two Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers, has put his home turf in Tarzana up for sale at $4.65 million.

The Cape Cod-inspired home, built in 2017, features an indoor courtyard and a sprawling 7,000 square feet of space on a single story.

A center-island kitchen, a media room, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, an office, six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms are among the interior spaces. In the master suite, there are two walk-in closets, a fireplace and a pocketing glass wall that opens to an outdoor sitting area.

1 / 34 James Farrior’s Tarzana home | Hot Property (Redfin.com) 2 / 34 James Farrior’s Tarzana home | Hot Property (Redfin.com) 3 / 34 James Farrior’s Tarzana home | Hot Property (Redfin.com) 4 / 34 James Farrior’s Tarzana home | Hot Property (Redfin.com) 5 / 34 James Farrior’s Tarzana home | Hot Property (Redfin.com) 6 / 34 James Farrior’s Tarzana home | Hot Property (Redfin.com) 7 / 34 James Farrior’s Tarzana home | Hot Property (Redfin.com) 8 / 34 James Farrior’s Tarzana home | Hot Property (Redfin.com) 9 / 34 James Farrior’s Tarzana home | Hot Property (Redfin.com) 10 / 34 James Farrior’s Tarzana home | Hot Property (Redfin.com) 11 / 34 James Farrior’s Tarzana home | Hot Property (Redfin.com) 12 / 34 James Farrior’s Tarzana home | Hot Property (Redfin.com) 13 / 34 James Farrior’s Tarzana home | Hot Property (Redfin.com) 14 / 34 James Farrior’s Tarzana home | Hot Property (Redfin.com) 15 / 34 James Farrior’s Tarzana home | Hot Property (Redfin.com) 16 / 34 James Farrior’s Tarzana home | Hot Property (Redfin.com) 17 / 34 James Farrior’s Tarzana home | Hot Property (Redfin.com) 18 / 34 James Farrior’s Tarzana home | Hot Property (Redfin.com) 19 / 34 James Farrior’s Tarzana home | Hot Property (Redfin.com) 20 / 34 James Farrior’s Tarzana home | Hot Property (Redfin.com) 21 / 34 James Farrior’s Tarzana home | Hot Property (Redfin.com) 22 / 34 James Farrior’s Tarzana home | Hot Property (Redfin.com) 23 / 34 James Farrior’s Tarzana home | Hot Property (Redfin.com) 24 / 34 James Farrior’s Tarzana home | Hot Property (Redfin.com) 25 / 34 James Farrior’s Tarzana home | Hot Property (Redfin.com) 26 / 34 James Farrior’s Tarzana home | Hot Property (Redfin.com) 27 / 34 James Farrior’s Tarzana home | Hot Property (Redfin.com) 28 / 34 James Farrior’s Tarzana home | Hot Property (Redfin.com) 29 / 34 James Farrior’s Tarzana home | Hot Property (Redfin.com) 30 / 34 James Farrior’s Tarzana home | Hot Property (Redfin.com) 31 / 34 James Farrior’s Tarzana home | Hot Property (Redfin.com) 32 / 34 James Farrior’s Tarzana home | Hot Property (Redfin.com) 33 / 34 James Farrior’s Tarzana home | Hot Property (Redfin.com) 34 / 34 James Farrior’s Tarzana home | Hot Property (Redfin.com)

Advertisement

The roughly three-quarters of an acre site includes a turf field, a swimming pool with a spa, an outdoor kitchen and a fire pit. A separate guest house is equipped with a full bath. Two covered patios complete the grounds.

The 45-year-old Farrior played 15 seasons in the NFL for the Jets and Steelers. With the Steelers, he won championships in 2006 and 2009 and twice made the Pro Bowl. A Virginia native, he was inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.

The property is listed with Farrior’s wife, Iman, who is a real estate agent with Compass.