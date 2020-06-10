Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Comedian Michael McDonald lists his romantic villa in Hollywood Hills

The three-story romantic villa opens to a secluded backyard with a swimming pool and spa.
(Marco Carocari Photography)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
June 10, 2020
2:18 PM
Michael McDonald — not the musician, but the “MADtv” veteran who’s starred in countless comedies over the last three decades — is looking to part with his Hollywood Hills home of 16 years. The Tuscan-style villa just hit the market for $2.979 million.

That’s exactly $1 million more than McDonald paid in 2004, records show.

Ultra-secluded and shrouded in landscaping, the property features a three-story home and a handful of romantic outdoor spaces. Double wood doors access a covered courtyard in front. Out back, there’s a column-lined, ivy-covered space with a swimming pool, spa and dining patio.

The front.  (Marco Carocari Photography)
The foyer.  (Marco Carocari Photography)
The dining area.  (Marco Carocari Photography)
The kitchen.  (Marco Carocari Photography)
The living room.  (Marco Carocari Photography)
The game room.  (Marco Carocari Photography)
The master suite.  (Marco Carocari Photography)
The master suite lounge.  (Marco Carocari Photography)
The patio.  (Marco Carocari Photography)
The backyard.  (Marco Carocari Photography)
The pool.  (Marco Carocari Photography)
The dining patio.  (Marco Carocari Photography)
The spa.  (Marco Carocari Photography)

Throughout the floor plan, arched French doors open to a series of patios and Juliet balconies and bring sweeping canyon views into the common spaces, which include a living room with a stone fireplace and a chandelier-topped dining area.

Two of the three bedrooms are master suites, and both open directly outside. A game room and office finish off the 2,756-square-foot interior.

Frank Andriolo of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

A native of Fullerton, McDonald starred in the sketch comedy series “MADtv” from 1998 to 2008, becoming the show’s longest-tenured cast member. The 55-year-old has also appeared in “Scrubs” and more recently directed 12 episodes of the comedy series “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

