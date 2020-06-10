Comedian Michael McDonald lists his romantic villa in Hollywood Hills
Michael McDonald — not the musician, but the “MADtv” veteran who’s starred in countless comedies over the last three decades — is looking to part with his Hollywood Hills home of 16 years. The Tuscan-style villa just hit the market for $2.979 million.
That’s exactly $1 million more than McDonald paid in 2004, records show.
Ultra-secluded and shrouded in landscaping, the property features a three-story home and a handful of romantic outdoor spaces. Double wood doors access a covered courtyard in front. Out back, there’s a column-lined, ivy-covered space with a swimming pool, spa and dining patio.
Throughout the floor plan, arched French doors open to a series of patios and Juliet balconies and bring sweeping canyon views into the common spaces, which include a living room with a stone fireplace and a chandelier-topped dining area.
Two of the three bedrooms are master suites, and both open directly outside. A game room and office finish off the 2,756-square-foot interior.
Frank Andriolo of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.
A native of Fullerton, McDonald starred in the sketch comedy series “MADtv” from 1998 to 2008, becoming the show’s longest-tenured cast member. The 55-year-old has also appeared in “Scrubs” and more recently directed 12 episodes of the comedy series “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”
