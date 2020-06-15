‘Extreme Weight Loss’ stars Chris and Heidi Powell look to sell Arizona home

Personal trainers Chris and Heidi Powell, who together hosted the ABC reality show “Extreme Weight Loss,” are looking to work out a deal in the desert. Their custom home in Mesa, Ariz., just hit the market for $1.3 million.

The listing comes about a month after the pair announced their split on Instagram. They bought the home from former Giants ace Matt Cain for $1.1 million in 2013, real estate records show.

Covering an acre in a gated community, the estate has a 4,600-square-foot main home, a 600-square-foot guesthouse and a resort-like backyard. Inside, neutral-toned living spaces combine brick, stone, wood and tile.

1 / 13 The backyard. (Realtor.com) 2 / 13 The entry. (Realtor.com) 3 / 13 The courtyard. (Realtor.com) 4 / 13 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 5 / 13 The great room. (Realtor.com) 6 / 13 The dining room. (Realtor.com) 7 / 13 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 8 / 13 The master bathroom. (Realtor.com) 9 / 13 The movie theater. (Realtor.com) 10 / 13 The playground. (Realtor.com) 11 / 13 The pool. (Realtor.com) 12 / 13 The basketball court. (Realtor.com) 13 / 13 The exterior. (Realtor.com)

Beamed ceilings top almost every space, including a formal dining room, a two-story great room and a double-island kitchen with a breakfast nook. Elsewhere are six bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, an office, a custom movie theater and a game room entered via a stone archway.

Covered patios open to the entertainer’s backyard, which makes the most of its space with a basketball court, putting green, playground, in-ground trampoline and resort-style pool and spa with a slide. Fittingly, the three-car garage has been turned into a gym.

Denver Lane and Cindy Tessitore of Balboa Realty hold the listing.

Together, the pair hosted “Extreme Weight Loss,” a spinoff of the “Extreme Makeover” franchise that ran for five seasons from 2011-15.