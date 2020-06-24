Spurs coach Gregg Popovich cuts price of San Antonio mansion once more

Gregg Popovich is preparing his team for a playoff run in Orlando, but the Spurs coach is still eyeing some real estate action in Texas. The five-time NBA champion just trimmed the price of his San Antonio mansion to $3.1 million.

It’s been a tough sell for Popovich; he first asked $4.5 million for the property in 2018 before relisting it for $3.5 million last summer. Records show he’s owned the home since 2005.

There’s plenty of privacy because the 2.6-acre estate is tucked in a gated community within a gated community. In addition to the 9,600-square-foot home, there’s a grassy backyard with a pool and a 600-square-foot wine cellar made of reclaimed Jerusalem stone hidden at the edge of the property.

Stone arches line three sides of the exterior, and the fourth holds a four-car garage. Inside, a two-story great room with a wall of windows and floor-to-ceiling fireplace anchors the floor plan.

Elsewhere are four bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a formal dining room, a foyer with a sweeping staircase and chef’s kitchen with a rounded breakfast nook. A wood-paneled elevator navigates the two-story interior, ascending to a gym and game room.

Balconies wrap around the backside of the house, overlooking the grassy backyard and wooded landscape beyond.

Popovich, 71, is the winningest coach in NBA history, and his 24-year tenure with the Spurs is the longest active stretch of any U.S. major sports league. During that stretch, he’s led the team to five NBA championships and was thrice named NBA Coach of the Year.

Binkan Cinaroglu of Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.