Chargers owner Dean Spanos lists his San Diego home

Los Angeles Chargers owner Dean Spanos is selling the La Jolla home he shared with his wife, Susie, for more than 20 years for $17.95 million.

The Spanos family lived in the 10,285-square-foot, custom-built mansion since 1997, according to property records. The home, with extensive ocean views, went up for sale Wednesday.

Dean Spanos moved the Chargers to Los Angeles from San Diego in 2017. Real estate agents listing the property said they were not allowed to discuss the owner.

Public records show the couple own property in Las Vegas and Indian Wells in Riverside County. It is possible they own other properties in San Diego under a limited liability company, but public documents show the La Jolla property as their only local home.

The La Jolla mansion on Hillside Drive features a pool, massage room, several offices, a garage with space for eight cars, a wine cellar, gym, high ceilings, openings for natural light and views of the ocean.

“It has views of the [La Jolla] Cove all the way up the coast,” said Ross Clark, a Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties real estate agent who is listing the home. “It’s really a magnificent property.”

The home also has six bedrooms, six bathrooms (as well as four partial bathrooms) and sits on nearly an acre — making it one of the biggest residential parcels in La Jolla.

The couple purchased the land to build the house in 1994, and sometime after began construction with local architect Bill Hayer, who designed the property on steep land. It is unclear from land records how much it was purchased for.

In an interview with Ranch & Coast magazine in 2014, Susie Spanos said the home was very functional and easy to entertain guests. The property was previously home to a small cottage before the current home was constructed.

The purchase in 1994 has a tie to Chargers history because it is the same year Spanos took over daily operations of the club from his father to become president and CEO.

Selling a home during the COVID-19 pandemic might be seen as a bad idea, but many local agents are pointing to interest in the region from luxury buyers looking for a property that is more spread out and in an area with fewer virus cases than denser cities.

The second-biggest home sale in San Diego County history actually happened at the end of March, with a mansion in Del Mar selling to Bill and Melinda Gates for $43 million.