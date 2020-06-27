Home of the Week: Through the lens of a Malibu modernist

Born from the ashes of the 1993 Old Topanga fire, this modernist masterpiece in Malibu feels almost church-like with its soaring Gothic arches and walls of glass that frame sweeping ocean views.

Architect Harry Gesner worked with playwright Jerome Lawrence to rebuild the home after the fire. The dramatic structure, which consists of steel-wire panels sprayed with concrete, was designed to withstand both fire and earthquakes. A later renovation, which also involved Gesner, expanded the kitchen.

The details

Location: 21056 Las Flores Mesa Drive, Malibu, 90265

Asking price: $14 million

Built: 1997

Living area: 4,170 square feet, three bedrooms, four bathrooms

Lot size: 1 acre

Features: Vaulted ceilings with exposed beams, mosaic tile floors, sculptural fireplaces, media room, chef’s kitchen, swimming pool, vintage Airstream guesthouse

About the area: In the 90265 ZIP Code, based on 16 sales, the median price for single-family home sales in May was $1.895 million, a 13.8% decrease year-over-year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Dustin Nicholas, Nicholas Property Group, (310) 770-1847

