Hot Property

Home of the Week: Finding serenity in a 1950s Venice bungalow

The Venice bungalow takes the concept of do-it-yourself projects to a whole new level.  (Westside Estate Agency)
Smooth plaster walls and bleached French oak floors give the interior a calming feel.  (Westside Estate Agency)
The home is unapologetic in its clean composition.  (Westside Estate Agency)
Picture windows let in natural light.  (Westside Estate Agency)
Olive trees and simple grasses.  (Westside Estate Agency)
A rooftop deck.  (Westside Estate Agency)
A small swimming pool.  (Westside Estate Agency)
The home takes its cues from Scandinavian design  (Westside Estate Agency)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
July 4, 2020
5 AM
This Venice bungalow takes the concept of do-it-yourself projects to a whole new level. When renovating the 1950s home, a former owner learned how to use computer-aided design software to realize his vision.

Taking its cues from Scandinavian design, the fenced and gated home is unapologetic in its clean composition. Smooth plaster walls and bleached French oak floors give the interior a calming feel. Outside, olive trees and simple grasses surround a small swimming pool and decking.

The details

Location: 2328 Glencoe Ave., Venice, 90291

Asking price: $3.895 million

Built: 1952

Living area: 2,330 square feet, four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Lot size: 5,859 square feet

Features: Waterworks fixtures; Lutron lighting and shade system; Le Cornue stove; rooftop deck; detached guest suite with kitchenette

About the area: In the 90291 ZIP Code, based on nine sales, the median price for single-family home sales in May was $2.135 million, a 16.1% increase year-over-year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Richard Ehrlich, Westside Estate Agency, (310) 860-8885

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

Neal J. Leitereg

Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 

