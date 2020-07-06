Pentatonix’s Mitch Grassi floats scenic Hollywood Hills home for sale

Mitch Grassi is tuning in to the Hollywood Hills housing market. The Grammy-winning a cappella singer of Pentatonix and Superfruit fame just put his scenic home perched above Mulholland Drive on the market for $1.829 million.

It’s a short stay for Grassi, who bought the place for $1.73 million in 2018, records show.

The single-story home occupies a third of an acre and holds two bedrooms, two bathrooms and an open floor plan with a bold black fireplace at the center. Across the 1,654-square-foot interior, French doors frame views of the city, canyon, Griffith Park and the Hollwood sign.

1 / 9 The exterior. (Realtor.com) 2 / 9 The open floor plan. (Realtor.com) 3 / 9 The living room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 9 The dining area. (Realtor.com) 5 / 9 The entry. (Realtor.com) 6 / 9 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 7 / 9 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 8 / 9 The deck. (Realtor.com) 9 / 9 The view. (Realtor.com)

A massive deck — accessed by the living room, dining area, master bedroom and bonus room — spans the entire backside of the home. Out front, glass block windows and a wood front door break up the clean, contemporary exterior.

Grassi, 27, co-founded Pentatonix in 2011, and soon after, the Texas-based a cappella group gained fame by winning NBC’s singing competition “The Sing-Off.” Over the last decade, the group has released six studio albums and won three Grammys.

Merrie Kung and Binyamin Ben-Liaou of Rodeo Realty hold the listing.