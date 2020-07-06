Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Pentatonix’s Mitch Grassi floats scenic Hollywood Hills home for sale

The clean, contemporary home expands to a spacious deck that takes in sweeping views of Griffith Park and the Hollywood sign.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
July 6, 2020
2:47 PM
Share

Mitch Grassi is tuning in to the Hollywood Hills housing market. The Grammy-winning a cappella singer of Pentatonix and Superfruit fame just put his scenic home perched above Mulholland Drive on the market for $1.829 million.

It’s a short stay for Grassi, who bought the place for $1.73 million in 2018, records show.

The single-story home occupies a third of an acre and holds two bedrooms, two bathrooms and an open floor plan with a bold black fireplace at the center. Across the 1,654-square-foot interior, French doors frame views of the city, canyon, Griffith Park and the Hollwood sign.

1/9
The exterior.  (Realtor.com)
2/9
The open floor plan.  (Realtor.com)
3/9
The living room.  (Realtor.com)
4/9
The dining area.  (Realtor.com)
5/9
The entry.  (Realtor.com)
6/9
The kitchen.  (Realtor.com)
7/9
The master bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
8/9
The deck.  (Realtor.com)
9/9
The view.  (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

A massive deck — accessed by the living room, dining area, master bedroom and bonus room — spans the entire backside of the home. Out front, glass block windows and a wood front door break up the clean, contemporary exterior.

Grassi, 27, co-founded Pentatonix in 2011, and soon after, the Texas-based a cappella group gained fame by winning NBC’s singing competition “The Sing-Off.” Over the last decade, the group has released six studio albums and won three Grammys.

Merrie Kung and Binyamin Ben-Liaou of Rodeo Realty hold the listing.

Hot Property
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement