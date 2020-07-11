Home of the Week: Branching out in Mount Washington
Decking built around mature trees creates a feeling of living in a tree house at this recently renovated home in the Mount Washington neighborhood of Los Angeles. Designed by local firm KeltnerCo, the house has been outfitted with dark Calacatta marble countertops in the kitchen and a three-sided fireplace in the living room. A cedar soaking tub and a detached studio are among new additions to the grounds.
The details
Location: 4730 San Rafael Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90042
Asking price: $2.149 million
Built: 1924 (renovated in 2020)
Living area: 2,830 square feet, three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
Lot size: 8,667 square feet
Features: High ceiling; picture windows; living room with three-sided fireplace; center-island kitchen; exterior decking; separate studio
About the area: In the 90042 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median price for single-family home sales in May was $825,000, a 0.6% increase year-over-year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: Morgan Hance, Michelle St. Claire and Joey Kiralla, Sotheby’s International Realty, (702) 409-9009
To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.
