Home of the Week: Branching out in Mount Washington

Listed for $2.149 million, the renovated home in Mount Washington presents as a modern treehouse with expansive decking that incorporates a number of mature trees into its design.  (Alex Zarour)
Designed by L.A.-based firm KeltnerCo, the house has a casual feel with open-concept living areas, light hardwood floors and a mostly white-walled interior.  (Alex Zarour)
The new-look kitchen is anchored by an island/breakfast bar topped with dark-hued Calacatta marble.  (Alex Zarour)
Shown is one of the home’s three bedrooms.  (Alex Zarour)
One of the home’s four bathrooms is pictured.  (Alex Zarour)
Decking on multiple levels creates more than 700 square feet of additional space.   (Alex Zarour)
A detached studio and a cedar spa lie elsewhere on the grounds.  (Alex Zarour)
The home was originally built in 1924 and renovated in 2020.  (Alex Zarour)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
July 11, 2020
5 AM
Decking built around mature trees creates a feeling of living in a tree house at this recently renovated home in the Mount Washington neighborhood of Los Angeles. Designed by local firm KeltnerCo, the house has been outfitted with dark Calacatta marble countertops in the kitchen and a three-sided fireplace in the living room. A cedar soaking tub and a detached studio are among new additions to the grounds.

The details

Location: 4730 San Rafael Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90042

Asking price: $2.149 million

Built: 1924 (renovated in 2020)

Living area: 2,830 square feet, three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Lot size: 8,667 square feet

Features: High ceiling; picture windows; living room with three-sided fireplace; center-island kitchen; exterior decking; separate studio

About the area: In the 90042 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median price for single-family home sales in May was $825,000, a 0.6% increase year-over-year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Morgan Hance, Michelle St. Claire and Joey Kiralla, Sotheby’s International Realty, (702) 409-9009

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

Neal J. Leitereg

Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 

