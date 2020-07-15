Former MGM Resorts chief Jim Murren lists Las Vegas mansion for $10.5 million

Jim Murren, who stepped down as chief executive of MGM Resorts International earlier this year, is looking to leave Sin City. His 13,000-square-foot Las Vegas mansion is up for grabs at $10.5 million.

Set a few miles off the Las Vegas Strip, the architectural abode mirrors the city’s over-the-top extravagance with an eye-catching exterior of steel, concrete and glass. Design firm Marmol Radziner built the gated estate in 2009, and it boasts indoor-outdoor spaces, mountain views and desert landscaping across 1.5 acres.

A custom rust-colored garage rises from beneath the rocky grounds, leading into a dramatic open floor plan with walls of glass, bamboo accents and steel beams cutting across the living spaces. The great room expands to a zen garden, while the Italian kitchen adjoins an infinity-edge pool.

1 / 19 The 1.5-acre estate. () 2 / 19 The front. () 3 / 19 The great room. () 4 / 19 The terrace. () 5 / 19 The open floor plan. () 6 / 19 The patio. () 7 / 19 The kitchen. () 8 / 19 The library. () 9 / 19 The dining room. () 10 / 19 The master bedroom. () 11 / 19 The master bathroom. () 12 / 19 The pool. () 13 / 19 The movie theater. () 14 / 19 The basketball court. () 15 / 19 The wine cellar. () 16 / 19 The garage. () 17 / 19 The subterranean garage. () 18 / 19 The exterior. () 19 / 19 The landscaped grounds. ()

Elsewhere are five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a formal dining room, movie theater, wine cellar and gym. The master suite opens to a garden and covered terrace with sweeping views of the desert landscape.

Ivan Sher of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties holds the listing.

Murren, 58, joined MGM Resorts in 1998 and was named chairman and CEO a decade later. After announcing his resignation in February, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak named him leader of a statewide task force designed to curb the spread of coronavirus.