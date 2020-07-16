Anthony Hopkins sells Malibu beach house for $10.5 million

Anthony Hopkins just capped off an eight-digit sale in Malibu, selling his coastal Cape Cod for $10.5 million.

That’s $1 million shy of his asking price but still a huge profit for the Oscar-winning actor. Records show he paid $3.795 million for the place back in 2001.

The charming residence occupies an acre in Point Dume, an exclusive area that’s been home to stars such as Julia Roberts and Don Rickles over the years. Set high above the ocean on a bluff, the property features a four-bedroom home, a one-bedroom guesthouse, a pool house and a pool.

The main home sported a bold blue exterior and red-shingled roof when Hopkins bought it, but during his stay, he painted it a subtler shade of yellow and added clay tile up top. Inside, Saltillo tile floors and whitewashed stone fireplaces draw the eye.

Bay windows line the kitchen, which expands to a solarium-like breakfast nook. Upstairs, the master suite features a sauna and spa tub. A spiral staircase navigates the floor plan.

Out back, a grassy lawn perched at the edge of the long, thin property overlooks the ocean.

A native of Wales, Hopkins has been acting since the 1960s with notable credits such as “The Lion in Winter,” “Magic” and “Shadowlands.” He won an Academy Award for his famous portrayal of Hannibal Lecter in “The Silence of the Lambs” and has received four other Oscar nominations for “The Remains of the Day,” “Nixon,” “Amistad” and “The Two Popes.”

Santiana Arana of the Agency held the listing.