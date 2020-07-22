Comedians Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky sell in Woodland Hills

Married comedians Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky, who together host the podcast “Your Mom’s House,” just sold a house of their own. Their Woodland Hills home just traded hands for $1.875 million, or about $125,000 shy of their March asking price.

The pair are still walking away with a profit, however; records show they paid $1.612 million for the property in 2016.

Double gates guard the property, which kicks off with a circular driveway surrounded by landscaping. Inside, finishes of stone, tile and hardwood fill out the roughly 4,600-square-foot floor plan.

Angled skylights brighten a whitewashed kitchen and dining area, and the living room adds a dramatic corner fireplace. There’s also a window-lined sun room, an office with built-ins and a movie theater once used as a recording studio.

Upstairs, the master suite includes a sitting room, a nursery and a spa-like bathroom. It’s one of five bedrooms and five bathrooms across two stories. A grassy backyard with a pool and playground completes the nearly half-acre property.

Ricarda Ankenbrand of Coldwell Banker Realty held the listing. Gregg Franklin of Weichert Realtors represented the buyer.

In addition to hosting the comedy podcast “Your Mom’s House” since 2010, the pair have also independently starred in multiple Netflix stand-up specials, the most recent of which was Segura’s “Ball Hog” earlier this year.