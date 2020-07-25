Home of the Week: Silver Lake contemporary shows off its shades
Dark hues and concrete accents give this Silver Lake residence a subdued feel from the street, but things are far brighter beyond the entry. High ceilings, French oak floors and crisp white walls create a feeling of warmth and spaciousness within the open-concept floor plan. A 1,500-square-foot rooftop patio extends the living space upward.
Location: 1653 Waterloo St., Los Angeles, 90026
Asking price: $3.599 million
Built: 2020
Living area: 3,618 square feet, four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
Lot size: 7,999 square feet
Features: Exposed beams; French white oak floors; handmade walnut cabinetry; leathered quartz countertops; patio; swimming pool with spa; rooftop deck
About the area: In the 90026 ZIP Code, based on 16 sales, the median price for single-family home sales in May was $968,000, a 3.7% decrease year over year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: Heather Boyd, Hilton & Hyland, (310) 994-3140
To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.
