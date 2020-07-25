Hot Property: ‘Office’ alum Rainn Wilson readies for a move

It’s not quite a beet farm, but Rainn Wilson’s home boasts a similar vibe. The actor, who played Dwight Schrute on “The Office,” has put his bucolic compound in Agoura Hills on the market for $1.699 million.

The rural retreat crams a variety of structures into roughly half an acre of grounds: a three-bedroom home; a skylit writer’s studio with pine floors; a garage that’s been remodeled into a music room; and some barns.

Measuring some 3,300 square feet, the main residence holds three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a handful of living spaces. A brick fireplace anchors the family room, while the kitchen adds a farmhouse sink and a splash of colorful tile. More rustic accents include a stove in the living room and a wagon wheel in the front yard.

Upstairs, the primary bedroom expands to include a bathroom with a claw-foot tub and a balcony overlooking the tree-filled grounds. Down below, there’s a lawn and tiered backyard.

Advertisement

Gary Ruebsamen and Traci Eiler of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties hold the listing.

Wilson, 54, won three Emmys for his role on “The Office.” More recently, he starred in “Backstrom,” “Mom” and the 2018 action film “The Meg.”

The end of an oceanside run

Anthony Hopkins has capped off a nearly two-decade stay in Malibu, selling his home overlooking the coast for $10.5 million.

Advertisement

The sale price was $1 million shy of what the Cape Cod-style home listed for in February, but it’s still quite a windfall for the actor; Hopkins bought the place in 2001 for $3.795 million.

The charming residence occupies an acre in Point Dume, a popular area that’s been home to stars such as Julia Roberts and Don Rickles over the years. Set high above the ocean on a bluff, the property features a four-bedroom home, a one-bedroom guesthouse, a pool house and a swimming pool.

The main home sported a bold blue exterior and red-shingled roof when Hopkins bought it but was painted a subtler shade of yellow. Inside, Saltillo tile floors and whitewashed stone fireplaces are among details of note.

Bay windows line the kitchen, which expands to a solarium-like breakfast nook. A spiral staircase navigates the floor plan.

Advertisement

Outside, a grassy lawn perched at the edge of the long, thin property overlooks the ocean.

A native of Wales, Hopkins has been acting since the 1960s with notable credits such as “The Lion in Winter,” “Magic” and “Shadowlands.” He won an Academy Award for his famous portrayal of Hannibal Lecter in “The Silence of the Lambs” and has received four other Oscar nominations for “The Remains of the Day,” “Nixon,” “Amistad” and “The Two Popes.”

Santiago Arana of the Agency held the listing.

Game show host finds his high roller

Advertisement

Entertainer and prolific game show host Wink Martindale has sold his longtime home in Calabasas for $2.16 million.

Set on more than a third of an acre in a guard-gated community, the French-country-inspired house has a rotunda entry and patterned brick siding that stands out from the street.

Inside, some 5,900 square feet of interior features high ceilings, marble floors, a two-story family room, six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. A board island anchors the kitchen, which has a circular breakfast nook. The master suite is outfitted with a fireplace and a wet bar.

French doors lead outside where there are two cabanas, a fire pit and a barbecue island. A custom swimming pool with multiple waterfalls, specimen trees and tropical landscaping fill out the grounds.

Advertisement

Martindale, 86, has hosted more than 20 game shows, including “Gambit,” “Tic Tac Dough” and “High Rollers.” More recently, he’s appeared as Pastor Simon Matthews on the soap opera “Hilton Head Island” (2017-18).

He bought the home in 1993 for $900,000.

Jim Pascucci of Pinnacle Estate Properties was the listing agent. Andre Manoukian of the Agency represented the buyer.

His deal was a knockout

Advertisement

Abner Mares is walking away from Huntington Beach a winner. The world champion boxer has sold his slick modern home in the beach city for $2 million, or about half a million more than he paid for the place five years ago.

Clad in concrete, the contemporary-style house sits close to the water on man-made Davenport Island. One of about 400 homes on the island, it has four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a handful of custom finishes across 3,776 square feet.

Palm trees frame the entry, leading into a foyer with a built-in saltwater aquarium. Angled wood ceilings top a great room with walls of glass and a fireplace, and the adjacent kitchen has been remodeled with subway tile.

Two of the four bedrooms are primary suites, and both expand to private balconies. The custom entertainer’s backyard features a fountain-fed pool and spa with sea glass tile. An outdoor kitchen and oversize fire pit complete the scene.

Advertisement

A dual citizen of Mexico and the U.S., Mares was born in Guadalajara and grew up in Hawaiian Gardens in Los Angeles County. He represented Mexico in the 2004 Olympics in Athens and has held world championships in three weight classes, boasting a career record of 35-3-1.

Maurice Frazier of Wish Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing. Mike Meyers of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices represented the buyer.

Retiring from his home field

Longtime San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Joe Staley, who hung up his cleats in April following a 13-year career with the team, has sold his home in Menlo Park, Calif., for $5.475 million.

Advertisement

Set on a cul-de-sac lot, the traditional-style home has four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and more than 3,300 square feet of interior space. Features include fireplaces with large stone mantels, an eat-in kitchen and a family room that opens to the backyard.

The property, encompassing over a quarter of an acre, is shaded by mature trees and landscaping, and holds an outdoor dining area, a fireplace, decking and lawn.

Staley, 35, was a model of consistency for the 49ers for more than a decade, starting in all 181 regular-season games in which he appeared from 2007 to 2019. In addition to three All-Pro nods and six Pro Bowl selections, he was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s All-Decade Team (2010-19) in April.

The 94025 ZIP Code, where the Staley home is located, ranked among the priciest in the U.S. last year with a median sale of $2.3 million. Neighboring cities such as Redwood City, Palo Alto and Portola Valley also ranked among the top 50 priciest ZIP Codes. Atherton, just north of Menlo Park, topped the list with a median sale price of $7.05 million.

Advertisement

Christopher Bellot and Andrew Cotton of Compass were the listing agents. Keri Nicholas with Parc Agency represented the buyer.