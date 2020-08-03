One-time desert retreat to the stars B-Bar-H Ranch lists for $999,000

In 1927, Hollywood producer Lucien Hubbard bought 240 acres in the desert outside Palm Springs and turned it into an invite-only resort for politicians and celebrities. Over the years, the star-studded guest list included Bob Hope, Bing Crosby, Joan Crawford, Gary Cooper and Darryl Zanuck, according to the Palm Springs Historical Society.

Known as B-Bar-H Ranch, the desert retreat has traded hands plenty in the decades since. The bar has since been fashioned into a VFW post, but the clubhouse remains, and it has hit the market for $999,000.

Set on two-thirds of an acre in Desert Hot Springs, the mini-compound centers on a single-story home surrounded by private patios, courtyards, fountains and landscaping. Walled and gated, it fits six bedrooms and eight bathrooms into 5,000 square feet.

1 / 10 The exterior. (Realtor.com) 2 / 10 The patio. (Realtor.com) 3 / 10 The living room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 10 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 5 / 10 The dining area. (Realtor.com) 6 / 10 The billiards room. (Realtor.com) 7 / 10 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 8 / 10 The courtyard. (Realtor.com) 9 / 10 The studio. (Realtor.com) 10 / 10 The entrance. (Realtor.com)

A wood-beamed living room with a flagstone fireplace anchors the floor plan, leading to a tile dining area. Salmon-colored walls spruce up the billiards room and master suite. Elsewhere are two kitchens, a studio and indoor and outdoor spa tubs.

The home remains in touch with its original style while incorporating updates such as copper plumbing and Italian tile.

David Sidley of Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.