A grand Gordon Kaufmann-designed mansion hits the market in Hancock Park

Listed for $13.5 million, this Hancock Park residence was designed by master architect Gordon Kaufmann for Dr. Isaac Hampshur Jones, a pioneer in aviation medicine who created the standardized test used to determine the fitness of aspiring Army Air Corps pilots during World War I.

A combination of wood and Ashlar-cut stone from the Boise Stone Co. was used on the English Revival-style home’s arcadian exterior, according to the Kaufmann volume of “Master Architects of Southern California 1920-1940.” Some $250,000 worth of Indian teak was sourced to create the elaborate paneled interiors, which incorporated a pipe organ into the original design.

Among the 1925-built home’s distinctive details is a dramatic great room, complete with floor-to-ceiling paneling, hand-carved detailing and a massive bay window that takes in garden views. A pub room awash in stonework opens directly to the swimming pool. The upstairs office has a hidden door that leads to the primary bedroom suite, one of five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

1 / 22 The home was built in 1925. (Juwan Li Photography) 2 / 22 The formal entry. (Juwan Li Photography) 3 / 22 Entry doors leading to the great room. (Juwan Li Photography) 4 / 22 The great room. (Juwan Li Photography) 5 / 22 Indian teak panels line the walls and ceiling in the great room. (Juwan Li Photography) 6 / 22 Cathedral-style ceilings create volume in the great room. (Juwan Li Photography) 7 / 22 The den, which has a bar, is fashioned as an English pub. (Juwan Li Photography) 8 / 22 The den has a fireplace built into the stone walls. (Juwan Li Photography) 9 / 22 The formal dining room. (Juwan Li Photography) 10 / 22 The updated kitchen. (Juwan Li Photography) 11 / 22 The staircase. (Juwan Li Photography) 12 / 22 The primary suite. (Juwan Li Photography) 13 / 22 The primary bathroom. (Juwan Li Photography) 14 / 22 The office and hidden door. (Juwan Li Photography) 15 / 22 The office. (Juwan Li Photography) 16 / 22 A bedroom. (Juwan Li Photography) 17 / 22 The house sits on half an acre. (Juwan Li Photography) 18 / 22 There are two guest cottages. (Juwan Li Photography) 19 / 22 The grounds feature a lagoon-style swimming pool. (Juwan Li Photography) 20 / 22 The gardens. (Juwan Li Photography) 21 / 22 The patio. (Juwan Li Photography) 22 / 22 The front exterior. (Juwan Li Photography)

Advertisement

Outside, the half-acre property holds a lagoon-style swimming pool and two guest cottages. Lush gardens, koi ponds and a meandering stream fill out the grounds.

Jones and his wife, Emelie, lived at the house for six years before moving to Laughlin Park in Los Feliz, where they commissioned Kaufmann to design a smaller version of their first home, according to “Master Architects.” The Hancock Park residence was later owned by Hollywood film producer Irving Asher.

Kaufmann’s notable works include the Greystone Mansion in Beverly Hills, the Hoover Dam and the Modern-style Los Angeles Times building in downtown Los Angeles.

Aaron Kirman of the Aaron Kirman Group at Compass holds the listing.