Priscilla Presley lists longtime Beverly Hills home for $16 million

Actress Priscilla Presley has put her longtime home in Beverly Hills on the market for $15.995 million.

The rustic Italian villa-style mansion sits behind gates on an acre of grounds. Brick walkways and patios, fountain features, gardens and creeping vines give the home a relaxed feel.

Built in 1951 and since updated, the house displays such character details as vaulted ceilings, exposed beams and arched doorways. Rich wood panels line the walls in the library/den. Velvety curtains and lacy wrought ironwork lend a Parisian note to the dining room.

The primary suite — one of seven bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms — opens to a private terrace. A separate guest suite sits above the garage.

Outside, brick steps lead from the house to a tiled swimming pool. A tennis court lies elsewhere on the property.

Presley, who sold another family property last year, was married to Elvis Presley for about six years and previously served as the chairwoman of Elvis Presley Enterprises. As an actress, she is known for her roles in “The Naked Gun” films and on the prime-time television soap opera “Dallas.”

Jonah Wilson of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing.