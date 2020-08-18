Sebastian Maniscalco gives Beverly Grove home sale a second shot

If at first you don’t succeed, chop half a million off the price tag; that’s Sebastian Maniscalco’s mindset. The comedian and his wife, artist Lana Gomez, just relisted their Beverly Grove home for $3.998 million.

The offering arrives about a year after the pair dropped $21.65 million on Gwen Stefani’s mansion, a 12,000-square-foot estate on two acres in the Beverly Hills Post Office area.

This one’s about a third of the size at 4,100 square feet. Walled and gated, it boasts a crisp Mediterranean exterior but switches up the style inside, where artsy living spaces designed by Kelly Wearstler hold custom fixtures and ivory wallpaper.

Each room boasts a different color. Dramatic shades of black cover the two-story entry, while cool hues of cream and blue line the living room. The formal dining is wrapped in red, and the office features blocks of orange and gray.

The master suite sits upstairs. One of four bedrooms, it boasts vaulted ceilings and expands to a marble bathroom, dual closets and a balcony overlooking the backyard.

Out there, a pair of patios adjoin a hedged space with a lawn, dining area, swimming pool and spa. On the other side, the two-car garage has been remodeled into an art studio/lounge.

Scott Moore and Heather Klein of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.

Maniscalco, 47, has released five comedy specials in the last decade, including 2019’s “Stay Hungry.” As an actor, he boasts roles in “Green Book,” “Tag” and Martin Scorsese’s film “The Irishman.”