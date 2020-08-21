High-Low: The priciest and cheapest homes in Malibu

It’s tough to go wrong in Malibu. Whether you cram closer to the beach or sprawl out among the canyons above, the coastal city offers a scenic escape from L.A. with Southern California’s natural beauty as the backdrop.

Beach access is everything, and being on the water can add tens of millions of dollars to the price of a property.

Here’s a look at the highest and lowest-priced homes in Malibu, plus a sample of what you can get for the city’s median price, the point at which half the homes cost more and half cost less.

High: There’s no reason to leave this oceanfront estate once owned by media mogul Barry Diller; it spans three acres with multiple homes and high-end amenities. The main house boasts designer interiors and a recording studio, while the three-story guesthouse tacks on a patio with an aquarium wall. Out back, a funicular descends to a cabana with a chic bar and 256 feet of beach.

Address: 27560 Pacific Coast Hwy., Malibu, 90265

Price: $125 million for seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms in 3,827 square feet (2.98-acre lot)

Low: Perched high in the hills, this blue-hued architectural built in the 1970s boasts a split-level floor plan filled with wood ceilings, Saltillo tile and custom clerestory windows. Multiple decks hang off the home, taking in views of the surrounding mountains.

Address: 2015 Corral Canyon Road, Malibu, 90265

Price: $1.399 million for three bedrooms and two bathrooms in 2,400 square feet (6,602-square-foot lot)

The emphasis on indoor-outdoor spaces is clear in this hillside home’s sloping, verdant grounds, complete with multiple patios and landscaped walkways. (Realtor.com)

Median: This hillside home was built by Midcentury master Cliff May, and his emphasis on indoor-outdoor spaces is apparent here. Walls of glass line the bright open floor plan, leading out to the sloping, verdant grounds, complete with multiple patios, landscaped walkways and a spa overlooking the ocean.

Address: 20537 Little Rock Way, Malibu, 90265

Price: $3.1 million for three bedrooms and two bathrooms in 1,892 square feet (0.74-acre lot)