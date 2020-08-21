Judy Garland’s former Hollywood Hills haunt sells for $4.675 million

An all-star architect and several celebrity connections weren’t enough to help this home fetch its full asking price.

The Hollywood Hills haunt — which at different times was owned by actress-singer Judy Garland and Rat Pack member Sammy Davis Jr. — just sold for $4.675 million, about $1.5 million shy of the original price tag.

Perched above the Sunset Strip, the hillside home was built in 1941 by architect-to-the-stars John Elgin Woolf, who designed houses for Cary Grant, Barbara Stanwyck, Bob Hope and more. Garland lived there in the mid-1940s with her husband, director Vincente Minnelli, and their daughter, Liza Minnelli.

It was later owned by actor-comedian Wally Cox, who sold the place to Sammy Davis Jr. in 1955. During Davis’ stay, the rock group the Band lived and recorded on the property.

Today, the house spans 5,000 square feet with five bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms, taking in sweeping city and canyon views from multiple decks and patios. Interior highlights include an indoor-outdoor living room, a master suite with a private balcony and a screening room with a hidden bookshelf door that accesses a secret bedroom.

Across the property, a guesthouse adds chic elements such as a custom fireplace, marble bar, billiards room and sleeping loft. The grounds cover a third of an acre and hold landscaped gardens, fruit trees and a swimming pool.

Alexandra Pfeifer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties handled both ends of the deal.