Cindy Crawford seeks $16 million for Beverly Hills Midcentury

Cindy Crawford is looking to cap off her stay in Beverly Hills. The supermodel and her husband, businessman Randy Gerber, just listed their stylish Midcentury home for $15.995 million.

That’s $4.37 million more than the pair paid in 2017 when they bought it from OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder, who restored and expanded the 1950s estate during his time there by adding a bedroom, family room and three-car garage. Records show he bought it from Gregory Goodman, the film producer behind “Jason Bourne” and “Captain Phillips.”

Crawford and Gerber painted the exterior gates black but kept things mostly the same beyond that. Spanning an acre, the property holds a single-story home of 5,386 square feet and a chic outdoor living space with lounges, patios and a swimming pool.

Marked by gallery white walls and wide-plank hardwood floors, the open floor plan is anchored by a spacious living room lined with pocketing doors. At the center sits a floor-to-ceiling fireplace with a wet bar on the other side.

Elsewhere are five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a marble sky-lit kitchen and a family room with built-ins. Sliding black doors open to reveal a cozy screening room. The spacious master suite, complete with a sitting area and spa bathroom, opens directly to the resort-like backyard.

Crawford, 54, started modeling as a teenager and has appeared on hundreds of magazine covers including Vogue, W, People and Elle. From 1989 to 1995, she hosted the MTV fashion show “House of Style.”

Gerber, 58, is a former model and nightlife industry businessman. In 2013, he co-founded the tequila brand Casamigos with actor George Clooney.

The couple made a deal in the desert last summer, paying $4.9 million for a contemporary home in La Quinta’s exclusive Madison Club. A year earlier, they sold their three-acre estate in Malibu for $45 million.

Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency holds the listing.