Spanish-style haunt of late actress Julie Adams lists in Los Feliz

In Los Feliz near Griffith Park, a 95-year-old home owned for decades by “Creature From the Black Lagoon” star Julie Adams is on the market for $1.795 million.

The listing marks the first time the Spanish-style property has been up for grabs in more than 40 years.

Built in 1925, the character-filled home has kept in touch with its roots, retaining original details such as arched windows, tray ceilings and hardwood floors. Four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a handful of formal living spaces round out the nearly 3,000-square-foot interior.

1 / 10 The living room. (Realtor.com) 2 / 10 The dining room. (Realtor.com) 3 / 10 The staircase. (Realtor.com) 4 / 10 The office. (Realtor.com) 5 / 10 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 6 / 10 The balcony. (Realtor.com) 7 / 10 The patio. (Realtor.com) 8 / 10 The outdoor dining area. (Realtor.com) 9 / 10 The yard. (Realtor.com) 10 / 10 The 1920s home. (Realtor.com)

French windows line a living room with a fireplace, and walls of built-ins anchor the adjacent dining room. The main level also has a tile kitchen, breakfast nook and office.

Upstairs, a brick fireplace anchors a master suite that expands to a private balcony. The leafy space overlooks the neighborhood and a fenced patio with a dining area.

Adams, who died last year at 92, starred in dozens of films from the ‘40s well into the 2000s. In addition to her iconic role as Kay Lawrence in “Creature From the Black Lagoon,” her other notable credits include “Bend of the River,” “Capitol” and “Murder, She Wrote.”

Edward Uriarte and Sarah Rogers of Compass hold the listing.