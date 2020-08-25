Late-night host Lilly Singh looks to turn the channel in Hollywood
YouTube sensation and late-night host Lilly Singh, who has a new sketch comedy project in the works at NBC, has put her home in Hollywood on the market for $1.569 million.
The contemporary-style house is part of a gated, small-lot community consisting of 10 homes.
Built in 2016, the three-story has an open floor plan of about 2,250 square feet of space, four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Features include custom-designed wallpaper, modern fixtures and wide-plank floors.
The main living area opens to a patio decked in Saltillo tile. Atop the home, a rooftop deck with a hot tub and built-in barbecue takes in city and mountain views.
Singh gained fame on YouTube appearing as the online persona "|| Superwoman ||" and boasts nearly 15 million subscribers on the video-sharing platform. Last year, she debuted her late-night show, “A Little Late with Lilly Singh,” on NBC, replacing the outgoing Carson Daly in the 1:35 a.m. slot.
She is reportedly developing a new sketch comedy show for the network.
Lauren Tarne and Shelley Aaronson of Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.
