Hot Property

Late-night host Lilly Singh looks to turn the channel in Hollywood

Lilly Singh's Hollywood home
Lilly Singh, the YouTube star turned late-night host, has listed her Hollywood home for $1.569 million.
(Zen Collective)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Aug. 25, 2020
3:29 PM
YouTube sensation and late-night host Lilly Singh, who has a new sketch comedy project in the works at NBC, has put her home in Hollywood on the market for $1.569 million.

The contemporary-style house is part of a gated, small-lot community consisting of 10 homes.

Built in 2016, the three-story has an open floor plan of about 2,250 square feet of space, four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Features include custom-designed wallpaper, modern fixtures and wide-plank floors.

1/16
The entry.  (Zen Collective)
2/16
The rooftop deck and outdoor kitchen.  (Zen Collective)
3/16
The rooftop deck has a spa.  (Zen Collective)
4/16
The rooftop deck.  (Zen Collective)
5/16
The living room.  (Zen Collective)
6/16
The kitchen.  (Zen Collective)
7/16
The kitchen and living room.  (Zen Collective)
8/16
The dining area.  (Zen Collective)
9/16
The staircase.  (Zen Collective)
10/16
The primary bedroom.  (Zen Collective)
11/16
The primary bathroom.  (Zen Collective)
12/16
A bedroom.  (Zen Collective)
13/16
A bathroom.  (Zen Collective)
14/16
A bedroom/office.  (Zen Collective)
15/16
A bedroom.  (Zen Collective)
16/16
A bathroom.  (Zen Collective)

The main living area opens to a patio decked in Saltillo tile. Atop the home, a rooftop deck with a hot tub and built-in barbecue takes in city and mountain views.

Singh gained fame on YouTube appearing as the online persona "|| Superwoman ||" and boasts nearly 15 million subscribers on the video-sharing platform. Last year, she debuted her late-night show, “A Little Late with Lilly Singh,” on NBC, replacing the outgoing Carson Daly in the 1:35 a.m. slot.

She is reportedly developing a new sketch comedy show for the network.

Lauren Tarne and Shelley Aaronson of Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.

Neal J. Leitereg

Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures. Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times.

