‘Riverdale’ star Marisol Nichols pulls in a small profit in Valley Village

Marisol Nichols’ stay in Valley Village was short but successful. After buying a remodeled home in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood last year for $1.775 million, the actress just sold it for $1.8 million.

Nichols, whose credits include “24” and “Riverdale,” put the place on the market last month for $1.899 million and found a buyer a few weeks later, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

The quarter-acre property makes the most of its space with a 2,700-square-foot home, a studio and an entertainer’s backyard with a swimming pool, spa and wraparound deck. Built in 1936, the home has been updated with contemporary style.

1 / 10 The quarter-acre property includes a remodeled single-story home, a studio and a swimming pool with a wraparound deck. (Realtor.com) 2 / 10 The quarter-acre property includes a remodeled single-story home, a studio and a swimming pool with a wraparound deck. (Realtor.com) 3 / 10 The quarter-acre property includes a remodeled single-story home, a studio and a swimming pool with a wraparound deck. (Realtor.com) 4 / 10 The quarter-acre property includes a remodeled single-story home, a studio and a swimming pool with a wraparound deck. (Realtor.com) 5 / 10 The quarter-acre property includes a remodeled single-story home, a studio and a swimming pool with a wraparound deck. (Realtor.com) 6 / 10 The quarter-acre property includes a remodeled single-story home, a studio and a swimming pool with a wraparound deck. (Realtor.com) 7 / 10 The quarter-acre property includes a remodeled single-story home, a studio and a swimming pool with a wraparound deck. (Realtor.com) 8 / 10 The quarter-acre property includes a remodeled single-story home, a studio and a swimming pool with a wraparound deck. (Realtor.com) 9 / 10 The quarter-acre property includes a remodeled single-story home, a studio and a swimming pool with a wraparound deck. (Realtor.com) 10 / 10 The quarter-acre property includes a remodeled single-story home, a studio and a swimming pool with a wraparound deck. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

A dramatic beam tops the bright open floor plan, and the galley-style kitchen tacks on waterfall quartz countertops, which Nichols added during her stay. The family room, living room, office and master suite all open outside, where the deck holds a pair of fire pits. In total, there are four bedrooms and five bathrooms across a single story.

Julianne Williams of Compass held the listing. Sarah Fahey, also with Compass, represented the buyer.

Nichols, 46, made her film debut in 1997 in the comedy “Vegas Vacation,” and her other film roles include “Scream 2,” “Can’t Hardly Wait” and “Big Momma’s House 2.” In addition to starring as Hermione Lodge in “Riverdale,” she has also appeared in the shows “Teen Wolf,” “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “GCB.”