Manhattan Beach home of former UCLA football coach Jim Mora hits the market

Former UCLA football coach Jim Mora has tossed his Manhattan Beach home onto the market for $11.995 million.

The custom home in the beach city’s Hill Section was designed by Hermosa Beach-based firm Starr Design Group.

A gated courtyard marks the entrance to the six-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom house. Inside, the home has riffs on contemporary and Balinese styling — rich mahogany frames bands of floor-to-ceiling windows and clerestories. The dark woodwork is repeated on the ceilings as well as the exterior gates and louvered screen.

1 / 14 The custom home was designed by Hermosa Beach-based firm Starr Design Group. (Realtor.com) 2 / 14 The home features walls of mahogany-framed windows. (Realtor.com) 3 / 14 The living room has a fireplace. (Realtor.com) 4 / 14 The kitchen sits above the living room. (Realtor.com) 5 / 14 The kitchen has a 16-foot-long center island. (Realtor.com) 6 / 14 The family room has an ocean view. (Realtor.com) 7 / 14 There are panoramic ocean views from the primary bedroom. (Realtor.com) 8 / 14 The primary bathroom has a freestanding tub that fills from ceilings. (Realtor.com) 9 / 14 The backyard features lawn and a swimming pool. (Realtor.com) 10 / 14 The upper balcony. (Realtor.com) 11 / 14 The built-in barbecue. (Realtor.com) 12 / 14 Tall bamboo and landscaping create a natural privacy screen. (Realtor.com) 13 / 14 A fire pit sits near the pool, which has a spa. (Realtor.com) 14 / 14 The front balcony. (Realtor.com)

The roughly 5,200-square-foot floor plan was designed so that the chef’s kitchen sits above the living room. A 16-foot island topped with sea pearl quartz anchors the kitchen space, while booth seating was built into the upper lip of the tiered design. An ocean-view family room sits off the kitchen area.

Set on a roomy 9,000-square-foot lot, the property has a built-in barbecue, patio space, lawn and a swimming pool with a spa. A two-story guest house fills a back corner of the yard, which is naturally screened with tall bamboo and landscaping.

Mora, the son of longtime NFL and college coach Jim E. Mora, compiled a 46-30 record as head coach of the UCLA football program, leading the team to bowl appearances on four occasions as well as a Pac-12 South Division title in 2012. He was fired by the school midway through the 2017 season after his third consecutive loss to crosstown rival USC.

More recently, he has worked as a college football analyst for ESPN.

Jennifer Caras of South Bay Brokers holds the listing.