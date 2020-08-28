‘Godfather’ production designer Dean Tavoularis parts with longtime setting in Hancock Park

The longtime Hancock Park home of Dean Tavoularis, the Oscar-winning production designer of “The Godfather” trilogy, and his wife, French actress Aurore Clément, has sold for $1.995 million.

Owned by Tavoularis and Clément for decades, the two-story home is a stellar example of the Spanish Colonial Revival style. A courtyard with a colorfully tiled fountain sits just beyond the gates of the 1933-built home. Terracotta shingles, arched doorways and stained glass windows reinforce the classic architecture.

Inside, some 3,500 square feet of living space includes a vaulted-ceiling living room, a dining room, five bedrooms and five bathrooms. Vintage tilework draws the eyes in the kitchen and bathrooms. The breakfast nook is a throwback with built-in booth seating and a folding table.

1 / 13 The front of the 1933-built home. (Cameron Carothers) 2 / 13 The courtyard has a tiled fountain. (Cameron Carothers) 3 / 13 There are arched doorways throughout. (Cameron Carothers) 4 / 13 The vaulted-ceiling living room has a fireplace. (Cameron Carothers) 5 / 13 The kitchen retains its vintage tilework. (Cameron Carothers) 6 / 13 The built-in breakfast booth. (Cameron Carothers) 7 / 13 The dinig room. (Cameron Carothers) 8 / 13 Decorative tilework draws the eyes in the powder room. (Cameron Carothers) 9 / 13 The primary bedroom. (Cameron Carothers) 10 / 13 The primary bathroom. (Cameron Carothers) 11 / 13 The back patio. (Cameron Carothers) 12 / 13 The fountain. (Cameron Carothers) 13 / 13 The fountain. (Cameron Carothers)

Advertisement

Tavoularis, 88, is known for his collaborations with filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, including “The Godfather” films as well as the Vietnam War epic “Apocalypse Now” (1979). Nominated for five Academy Awards, he won the Oscar for art direction for “The Godfather Part II.”

His other credits include Arthur Penn’s 1967 classic “Bonnie and Clyde,” Coppola’s “One From the Heart” (1981) and Warren Beatty’s “Bulworth.”

Clément, 74, has appeared in scores of French and U.S. films including “Apocalypse Now Redux,” the 2001 extended cut of Coppola’s movie, and “Paris, Texas” (1984), which won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 1984.

Matthew Berkley of Deasy Penner Podley was the listing agent. Nicole Nash of Rodeo Realty holds the listing.