Actor Dennis Haysbert sells Malibu home at a hefty discount

Actor Dennis Haysbert of the “Major League” films has cleared a base in Malibu, selling his longtime home in the area for $4.83 million.

That’s about $2 million more than Haysbert paid for the property more than a decade ago but a far cry from the $10-million asking price he sought last summer.

Tucked behind fences and gates in Malibu Park, the expanded ranch home has three bedrooms, four bathrooms and about 3,900 square feet of updated living space. A recent renovation introduced new cabinetry and a center island in the kitchen while opening up the floor plan. Skylights and clerestory windows give the living spaces a bright and airy feel.

The property, which has a partial ocean view, encompasses slightly more than an acre. A separate guest house, a saltwater swimming pool, a sauna, a putting green and landscaping make up the grounds.

Haysbert, 66, is known for his role as baseball player Pedro Cerrano in the “Major League” films. His decades of acting credits also include the popular procedural dramas “The Unit” and “24” as well as the films “The Dark Tower” and “Breakthrough.”

He has served as the official spokesman for Allstate since 2004.

Jane Kellard of Sotheby’s International Realty was the listing agent. Kathy Ellis of Coldwell Banker Realty represented the buyer.