Hot Property

Actor-developer Adam Ambruso asks $15 million for Hollywood Hills showplace

The three-story home wraps around a Zen garden and also includes a two-story subterranean garage.
(Revel Real Estate)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Sep. 1, 2020
6 AM
Actor-developer Adam Ambruso is chasing a yearlong high in Hollywood Hills, where his newly finished showplace just hit the market for $15 million.

If he gets his price, it’ll be the most expensive sale in the 90068 ZIP Code this year, more than doubling a stylish contemporary retreat that traded hands for $7.25 million in July. It’ll also be a nice investment; records show he paid $805,000 for the property in 2012.

Perched in Outpost Estates, the quarter-acre lot once held a two-bedroom home of 1,500 square feet, which has been razed in favor of a three-story spot with chic modern style. A pair of olive trees frames the entry, leading into living spaces with a design palette of French oak, walnut, seagrass and concrete.

1/17
The exterior.  (Revel Real Estate)
2/17
The living room.  (Revel Real Estate)
3/17
The fireplace.  (Revel Real Estate)
4/17
The garden.  (Revel Real Estate)
5/17
The hallway.  (Revel Real Estate)
6/17
The dining area.  (Revel Real Estate)
7/17
The kitchen.  (Revel Real Estate)
8/17
The bedroom.  (Revel Real Estate)
9/17
The bathroom.  (Revel Real Estate)
10/17
The deck.  (Revel Real Estate)
11/17
The outdoor dining area.  (Revel Real Estate)
12/17
The pool.  (Revel Real Estate)
13/17
The three-story home.  (Revel Real Estate)
14/17
The lanscaped backyard.  (Revel Real Estate)
15/17
The hillside lounge.  (Revel Real Estate)
16/17
The garage.  (Revel Real Estate)
17/17
Aerial view of the home.  (Revel Real Estate)

Walls of glass line indoor-outdoor spaces such as the dining room and kitchen, all of which revolve around a Zen garden at the center of the home. The living room and pool deck add dramatic six-foot fireplaces.

The top level expands to a scenic terrace with a lounge and infinity pool, and the lower level boasts a bedroom with a deck that spans the length of the home. Down below, there’s a two-story subterranean garage with a commercial-grade lift.

Two acid-washed concrete walkways descend down the backyard, leading to a tiered garden with landscaped nooks and small lawns.

Ben Bacal of Revel Real Estate holds the listing.

Hot Property
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

