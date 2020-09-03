Natasha Bedingfield sells Hollywood Hills home to actress Sydney Poitier

Things couldn’t have gone much better for singer-songwriter Natasha Bedingfield, who just sold her Spanish-style home in the Hollywood Hills for $2.538 million — or $289,000 over her asking price.

Records show she found a buyer in less than two weeks, and that buyer was actress Sydney Tamiia Poitier from the films “Death Proof,” “True Crime” and the TV show “Carter.”

Bedingfield, who bought the place through a trust in 2015 for $1.65 million, put it up for rent multiple times during her stay. Built in 2000, the three-bedroom home enjoys city and ocean views from a balcony, patio and hillside backyard.

A two-story entry kicks things off, leading into tile-splashed living spaces with beamed ceilings and arched doorways. Highlights across 3,386 square feet include a white living room, a black dining room and a sunny, spacious kitchen.

Upstairs, the master suite expands to a balcony overlooking Griffith Park and the Hollywood sign. Elsewhere outside, there’s a romantic patio under string lights and a landscaped courtyard with a swinging bench.

A native of England, Bedingfield released her debut album, “Unwritten,” in 2004 and received a Grammy nomination for the record’s titular track. Other hits by the artist, 38, include “Pocketful of Sunshine” and “Love Like This.”

The 46-year-old Poitier — daughter of Oscar-winner Sidney Poitier and actress Joanna Shimkus — has appeared in the shows “Veronica Mars,” “Chicago P.D.” and “Knight Rider.”

Andrew Mortaza and Bryan Castaneda of the Agency held the listing. Ricky Mitchell of the Passman Group represented the buyer.