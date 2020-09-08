CrossFit co-founder Greg Glassman takes a loss on Hawaii home sale

Greg Glassman couldn’t quite work out a profit in Hawaii. The CrossFit co-founder, who stepped down as CEO over the summer, just sold his coastal retreat for $5.65 million, or $100,000 less than what he paid for it four years ago.

He originally sought $7 million for the property in December, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

There’s plenty of space to train on the scenic estate, which spans five acres on the north shore of Kealia, an unincorporated community on the island of Kauai. Rolling lawns and palm trees dot the resort-like grounds complete with a sprawling plantation-style home, a swimming pool surrounded by volcanic rock, a sports court and, of course, a gym.

1 / 10 The pool. (Realtor.com) 2 / 10 The living room. (Realtor.com) 3 / 10 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 4 / 10 The covered lanai. (Realtor.com) 5 / 10 The hot tub. (Realtor.com) 6 / 10 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 7 / 10 The master bathroom. (Realtor.com) 8 / 10 The gym. (Realtor.com) 9 / 10 The five-acre estate. (Realtor.com) 10 / 10 The coastal estate. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

The 4,352-square-foot home boasts sunny indoor-outdoor spaces full of windows and hardwood floors. Almost every room opens to the outside, where a wooden deck spans the back of the home.

The single-story floor plan holds three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The master suite includes a spa bathroom and a deck with a hot tub overlooking the ocean. At the edge of the grounds, a walking path descends to the beach.

Glassman co-founded CrossFit in 2000 but stepped down as chief executive over the summer following a series of controversial statements.

Jennifer Acoba of Oceanfront Sotheby’s International Realty handled both ends of the deal, which was first reported by Mansion Global.