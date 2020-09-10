Condos for $600,000 in L.A. County

Looking to downsize? Here’s a look at condos asking about $600,000 in Lincoln Heights, Culver City and downtown L.A. Don’t worry, they all have two bedrooms.

LINCOLN HEIGHTS: The biggest of the bunch, this industrial loft with polished concrete floors and built-in credenzas overlooks the city from a patio and wraparound balcony.

Address: 200 N. San Fernando Road, No. 512, Los Angeles, CA 90031

Listed for: $625,000 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,760 square feet

Features: Art Deco-style building; glass roll-up doors; circular floor plan; sleek kitchen

About the area: In the 90031 ZIP Code, based on seven sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $675,000, up 7.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

4903 Indian Wood Road, No. 110, Culver City (Realtor.com)

CULVER CITY: Fresh paint and an updated kitchen brought new life to this two-bedroom unit with access to two pools and a community garden.

Address: 4903 Indian Wood Road, No. 110, Culver City, CA 90230

Listed for: $598,000 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 885 square feet

Features: Tile backsplashes; custom farmhouse sink; upgraded primary bathroom; balcony

About the area: In the 90230 ZIP Code, based on 13 sales, the median price for condos in July was $570,000, down 18.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

645 W. 9th St., No. 417, Los Angeles (Realtor.com)

DOWNTOWN L.A.: Hardwood floors and exposed ductwork bring character to this open-concept space in the heart of downtown, near Grand Hope Park.

Address: 645 W. 9th St., No. 417, Los Angeles, CA 90015

Listed for: $599,999 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,020 square feet

Features: Walk-in closets; sliding glass doors; balcony; pool and clubhouse access

About the area: In the 90015 ZIP Code, based on five sales, the median price for condos in July was $569,000, down 5.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

360 W. Avenue 26, No. 309, Los Angeles (Realtor.com)

LINCOLN HEIGHTS: This updated turnkey condo in the Puerta del Sol community boasts quick access to the 5 and 110 freeways and the Metro Gold Line.

Address: 360 W. Avenue 26, No. 309, Los Angeles, CA 90031

Listed for: $509,000 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,000 square feet

Features: Open floor plan; living room with balcony; laminate wood floors; courtyard view

About the area: In the 90031 ZIP Code, based on seven sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $675,000, up 7.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

4900 Overland Ave., No. 362, Culver City (Realtor.com)

CULVER CITY: Oversize windows frame treetop views in this artsy two-story with dramatic vaulted ceilings and mirrored walls in the Windsor Fountains complex.

Address: 4900 Overland Ave., No. 362, Culver City, CA 90230

Listed for: $625,000 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 980 square feet

Features: Living room with fireplace; kitchen with breakfast bar; lofted bedroom; patio

About the area: In the 90230 ZIP Code, based on 13 sales, the median price for condos in July was $570,000, down 18.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

655 S. Hope St., No. 1102, Los Angeles (Realtor.com)

DOWNTOWN L.A.: This modern two-bedroom loft in a boutique building in the Financial District boasts glass farmhouse-style doors throughout.

Address: 655 S. Hope St., No. 1102, Los Angeles, CA 90017

Listed for: $650,000 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,001 square feet

Features: Floor-to-ceiling windows; dark hardwood floors; granite countertops; rooftop lounge

About the area: In the 90017 ZIP Code, based on four sales, the median price for condos in July was $660,000, down 39.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.