Corona del Mar sees highest sale in years with $21.25-million deal

In the Newport Beach neighborhood of Corona del Mar, a modern mansion just sold for $21.25 million, making it one of the highest-priced residential sales in the coastal community to date.

The eight-figure transaction is the area’s most expensive since a 7,000-square-foot home sold last year for $20 million. The current record still belongs to a bluff-top compound with two homes and 3.5 acres that traded hands in 2017 in an off-market deal for $55 million.

Built over three-plus years, the corner-lot property spans three stories with ocean views in every room. Above it all, a rooftop deck overlooks the water.

1 / 16 The staircase. (Coldwell Banker Realty) 2 / 16 The living room. (Coldwell Banker Realty) 3 / 16 The dining area. (Coldwell Banker Realty) 4 / 16 The office. (Coldwell Banker Realty) 5 / 16 The kitchen. (Coldwell Banker Realty) 6 / 16 The primary bedroom. (Coldwell Banker Realty) 7 / 16 The primary bathroom. (Coldwell Banker Realty) 8 / 16 The deck. (Coldwell Banker Realty) 9 / 16 The rooftop deck. (Coldwell Banker Realty) 10 / 16 The billiards room. (Coldwell Banker Realty) 11 / 16 The media room. (Coldwell Banker Realty) 12 / 16 The gym. (Coldwell Banker Realty) 13 / 16 The patio. (Coldwell Banker Realty) 14 / 16 The dining patio. (Coldwell Banker Realty) 15 / 16 The street-level view. (Coldwell Banker Realty) 16 / 16 The exterior. (Coldwell Banker Realty)

Advertisement

A bold black-and-white exterior gives way to whitewashed living spaces with curving lines, walls of glass and see-through floor panels. At the center of the 9,600-square-foot floor plan, there’s a sweeping sculptural staircase topped by a rotunda skylight.

Other highlights include a marble kitchen, indoor-outdoor dining area, glass-lined great room and basement with a billiards room, gym, wine cellar and theater.

Elsewhere are six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, including a primary suite with a wall of glass that expands to an ocean-view deck. In addition to the staircase, an Italian-made elevator connects the floors.

Tim Smith of Coldwell Banker Realty handled both ends of the deal.

Advertisement

According to the Multiple Listing Service, the property first surfaced for sale in 2018 for $26 million and was most recently offered in June for $23.5 million.