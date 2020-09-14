‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ mansion hits Airbnb for $30 a night

Airbnb just landed its most famous host yet: a kid from West Philadelphia, born and raised.

Actor Will Smith, in collaboration with the property owner, has listed the iconic mansion from “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” on the rental website, and the rate seems pretty reasonable: $30. The home — which is actually in Brentwood, not Bel-Air — will be available to rent for five one-night stays in early October.

Touted as “The Freshest Los Angeles Mansion Around,” the listing offers guests access to the master wing full of amenities inspired by the show. They can also head to the dining room complete with a throne and the posh backyard with a swimming pool and outdoor lounge.

1 / 8 The bedroom. (Airbnb) 2 / 8 The record collection. (Airbnb) 3 / 8 The master bedroom. (Airbnb) 4 / 8 The dining room. (Airbnb) 5 / 8 The pool. (Airbnb) 6 / 8 The backyard. (Airbnb) 7 / 8 The exterior. (Airbnb) 8 / 8 The Brentwood home. (Airbnb)

Jordan sneakers line the bedroom closet, as do some of Smith’s outfits from the show ranging from “argyle prepster to all-star athlete,” according to the listing. There’s no kitchen access, but Smith wrote that “all meals will be provided and served on silver platters, of course.”

Guests will be greeted virtually by DJ Jazzy Jeff, as well as a socially distanced concierge to give renters a lay of the land.

The promo arrives shortly after Smith teased a “Fresh Prince” reunion on HBO Max to celebrate the show’s 30th anniversary. The reunion special will reportedly air around Thanksgiving and feature the original cast, including Janet Hubert, who played Aunt Viv for three seasons before leaving the show in 1993.

For fans, the listing offers a rare opportunity to access the mansion. Records show it hasn’t publicly traded hands since it sold in 1978 for $732,000.