Home of the Week: Expanding outward in Malibu

Tailored for Malibu’s fair-weather climate, this newly minted estate nearly doubles its footprint with outdoor living spaces, terraces and balconies. Wrap-around terraces topped with slatted eaves extend the living space outward on the main level, where decking surrounds a zero-edge pool and spa. Up above, a rooftop deck takes in commanding views of the ocean and coastline.
Location: 5944 Filaree Heights Road, Malibu, 90265
Asking price: $12 million
Built: 1971 (renovated in 2020)
Living area: 6,500 square feet, five bedrooms, six bathrooms
Lot size: 1.08 acres
Features: Artistic walls; cement floors; floating staircase; open-concept floor plan; movie theater; gym; rose gardens; lily ponds; swimming pool and spa
About the area: In the 90265 ZIP Code, based on 35 sales, the median sales price for single-family home sales in July was $5.525 million, a 179.7% increase year-over-year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: Jonathan Nash and Stephen Resnick, Hilton & Hyland and Christopher Cortazzo, Compass
