Big lot, big sale: Beverly Hills Flats mansion sells for $39.1 million

In Beverly Hills Flats, one of the biggest lots ever offered in the community just quietly fetched one of the biggest sale prices: $39.1 million.

The off-market deal was the priciest in the neighborhood this year and one of the biggest in all of the 90210, trumped only by Jeff Bezos dropping $165 million on the famed Warner estate and David Geffen paying $68 million for a modern mega-mansion.

Records identify the seller as Joshua Greer, founder of RealD Inc., a Beverly Hills-based company known for its RealD 3-D system used by movie theaters across the country. The property was purchased through a trust tied to an East Coast investor.

At nearly two acres, it’s among the largest estates to ever trade hands in the Flats. The tree-filled grounds center on a 1940s home with grand living spaces and Old Hollywood glamour across 9,000 square feet.

A sweeping staircase navigates the two-story floor plan complete with a dining room with leather-covered walls, bright red game room, yoga studio, modernized chef’s kitchen and family room with a wet bar. Upstairs, the primary suite boasts a private terrace overlooking the landscaped grounds.

Ponds and brick pathways wind through the property, which features a guesthouse, four-car garage, swimming pool, tennis court and pavilion.

Fred Bernstein of Westside Estate Agency represented the buyer. Josh Flagg of Rodeo Realty held the listing.

The Flats, a neighborhood just south of Sunset Boulevard consisting of luxury homes on relatively flat lots, has seen plenty of action as of late. Earlier this year, an off-market home received 18 offers in 24 hours and eventually sold for $6.75 million, The Times previously reported.