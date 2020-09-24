Bel-Air mega-mansion returns to market asking $78 million

A mega-mansion just got a mega price cut in Bel-Air, where a massive spec house known as Unica just relisted for $78 million.

That’s a $22-million price chop for the Spanish villa, which was asking $100 million earlier this year. Even after the trim, it’s still the ninth-priciest property currently up for grabs in L.A. County.

“Unica is unequivocally worth $100 million; we just had to make an adjustment for today’s market,” said listing agent Josh Altman.

1 / 32 Bel-Air mega-mansion (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 2 / 32 There are arched windows and doorways. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 3 / 32 A dining area. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 4 / 32 Custom details abound. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 5 / 32 An upper walkway crossed over the living room. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 6 / 32 The upper walkway. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 7 / 32 The home features eight wet bars. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 8 / 32 The home has multiple kitchens. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 9 / 32 The formal dining room. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 10 / 32 Stonework creates a vibrant backdrop in the dining room. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 11 / 32 The wine cellar can hold up to 1,200 bottles. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 12 / 32 An office. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 13 / 32 The home has eight bedrooms and 21 bathrooms. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 14 / 32 Pocketing doors open to expansive patios. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 15 / 32 An outdoor patio. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 16 / 32 Another bar. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 17 / 32 The master suite has a sitting room and an elaborate fireplace feature. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 18 / 32 The master balcony. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 19 / 32 Multiple bathrooms and dressing rooms make up the master suite. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 20 / 32 A floating tub sits in the center of one bathroom. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 21 / 32 A dressing room. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 22 / 32 A bedroom. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 23 / 32 A bathroom. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 24 / 32 A bathroom. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 25 / 32 A dressing room. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 26 / 32 The auto gallery. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 27 / 32 There’s an indoor basketball court. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 28 / 32 The home also has an indoor lap swimming pool. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 29 / 32 The outdoor media display is weatherproof. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 30 / 32 There are spa amenities including a dry sauna. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 31 / 32 The outdoor swimming pool and spa. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group) 32 / 32 The exterior. (Compass / Hilton & Hyland / Westside Property Group)

At 41,000 square feet, the trophy estate offers a world of its own with eight bedrooms and 21 bathrooms across three stories. Bold black accents offset whitewashed living spaces in the sprawling open floor plan complete with arched windows and walls of glass.

Built for entertaining, the interior includes a basketball court, 36-person theater, 1,200-bottle wine cellar, 20-car showroom and recording studio. The wellness center tacks on a 75-foot indoor pool, steam room, sauna, salon and gym.

A second 75-foot pool anchors the back patio complete with a massive weatherproof movie screen and a lawn with a lounge. Decks, balconies and dining patios take in the space from above. The gated 1-acre estate offers views of the city, canyons and mountains.

The property is listed by Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman, David Kramer of Hilton & Hyland, Ben Bacal of Revel Real Estate and Ty Cueva of Westside Property Group.