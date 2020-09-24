Estates for $1.5 million in Santa Barbara County
Need some space? Here’s a look at estates with at least an acre for roughly $1.5 million in New Cuyama, Santa Maria and Solvang in Santa Barbara County:
NEW CUYAMA: A scenic estate near Aliso Park Campground overlooks thousands of acres of Los Padres National Forest.
Address: 2001 Aliso Park Road, New Cuyama, 93254
Listed for: $1.295 million for four bedrooms, four bathrooms in 3,165 square feet (38-acre lot)
Features: Dramatic beamed ceilings; flagstone fireplace; private well; mountain views
About the area: In the 93254 ZIP Code, the median listing price for single-family homes in August was $235,000, according to Realtor.com.
SANTA MARIA: This Mediterranean-style stucco home sits atop a hill and comes with a two-bedroom guesthouse over a four-car garage.
Address: 600 Rice Ranch Road, Santa Maria, 93455
Listed for: $1.6 million for five bedrooms, five bathrooms in 3,596 square feet (3.5-acre lot)
Features: Courtyard with arches; family room with wet bar; sweeping staircase; solar panels
About the area: In the 93455 ZIP Code, based on 48 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $488,000, up 11.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
SOLVANG: Highlights of this wine country retreat include multiple barns, fenced gardens, fruit trees, dinosaur sculptures and a flagstone patio with a hot tub.
Address: 1709 Ballard Canyon Road, Solvang, 93463
Listed for: $1.395 million for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,278 square feet (5.22-acre lot)
Features: Heated bathroom floors; custom tile; solar panels; sweeping views
About the area: In the 93463 ZIP Code, based on 12 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $966,000, up 39% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
NEW CUYAMA: Four structures fill out a massive 156-acre ranch: a three-bedroom house, two-bedroom guesthouse, 100-year-old bunkhouse and wood barn for storage.
Address: 312 Wasioja Road, New Cuyama, 93254
Listed for: $1.25 million for five bedrooms, four bathrooms in 2,068 square feet (156-acre lot)
Features: Wraparound porch; guesthouse with vintage fireplace; pond; horse facilities
About the area: In the 93254 ZIP Code, the median listing price for single-family homes in August was $235,000, according to Realtor.com.
SANTA MARIA: A horse-focused spread features a ranch-style home and a horse barn, riding arena, custom workshop with a car lift and four acres of irrigated pastures.
Address: 3549 Dominion Road, Santa Maria, 93454
Listed for: $1.535 million for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,575 square feet (7.05-acre lot)
Features: Covered front porch; wood-filled living spaces; river rock accents; scenic primary bedroom
About the area: In the 93454 ZIP Code, based on 20 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $508,000, up 30.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
SOLVANG: This well-maintained hillside home opens to a backyard with a fountain, hot tub and half an acre of flat land.
Address: 2568 Janin Way, Solvang, 93463
Listed for: $1.595 million for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 3,086 square feet (1-acre lot)
Features: Basketball hoop; open floor plan; floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace; primary bathroom with free-standing tub
About the area: In the 93463 ZIP Code, based on 12 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $966,000, up 39% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
