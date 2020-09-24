Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Estates for $1.5 million in Santa Barbara County

2001 Aliso Park Road, New Cuyama
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Sep. 24, 2020
5:30 AM
Need some space? Here’s a look at estates with at least an acre for roughly $1.5 million in New Cuyama, Santa Maria and Solvang in Santa Barbara County:

NEW CUYAMA: A scenic estate near Aliso Park Campground overlooks thousands of acres of Los Padres National Forest.

Address: 2001 Aliso Park Road, New Cuyama, 93254

Listed for: $1.295 million for four bedrooms, four bathrooms in 3,165 square feet (38-acre lot)

Features: Dramatic beamed ceilings; flagstone fireplace; private well; mountain views

About the area: In the 93254 ZIP Code, the median listing price for single-family homes in August was $235,000, according to Realtor.com.

600 Rice Ranch Road, Santa Maria
(Realtor.com)

SANTA MARIA: This Mediterranean-style stucco home sits atop a hill and comes with a two-bedroom guesthouse over a four-car garage.

Address: 600 Rice Ranch Road, Santa Maria, 93455

Listed for: $1.6 million for five bedrooms, five bathrooms in 3,596 square feet (3.5-acre lot)

Features: Courtyard with arches; family room with wet bar; sweeping staircase; solar panels

About the area: In the 93455 ZIP Code, based on 48 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $488,000, up 11.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1709 Ballard Canyon Road, Solvang
(Realtor.com)

SOLVANG: Highlights of this wine country retreat include multiple barns, fenced gardens, fruit trees, dinosaur sculptures and a flagstone patio with a hot tub.

Address: 1709 Ballard Canyon Road, Solvang, 93463

Listed for: $1.395 million for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,278 square feet (5.22-acre lot)

Features: Heated bathroom floors; custom tile; solar panels; sweeping views

About the area: In the 93463 ZIP Code, based on 12 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $966,000, up 39% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

312 Wasioja Road, New Cuyama
(Realtor.com)

NEW CUYAMA: Four structures fill out a massive 156-acre ranch: a three-bedroom house, two-bedroom guesthouse, 100-year-old bunkhouse and wood barn for storage.

Address: 312 Wasioja Road, New Cuyama, 93254

Listed for: $1.25 million for five bedrooms, four bathrooms in 2,068 square feet (156-acre lot)

Features: Wraparound porch; guesthouse with vintage fireplace; pond; horse facilities

About the area: In the 93254 ZIP Code, the median listing price for single-family homes in August was $235,000, according to Realtor.com.

3549 Dominion Road, Santa Maria
(Realtor.com)

SANTA MARIA: A horse-focused spread features a ranch-style home and a horse barn, riding arena, custom workshop with a car lift and four acres of irrigated pastures.

Address: 3549 Dominion Road, Santa Maria, 93454

Listed for: $1.535 million for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,575 square feet (7.05-acre lot)

Features: Covered front porch; wood-filled living spaces; river rock accents; scenic primary bedroom

About the area: In the 93454 ZIP Code, based on 20 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $508,000, up 30.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

2568 Janin Way, Solvang
(Realtor.com)

SOLVANG: This well-maintained hillside home opens to a backyard with a fountain, hot tub and half an acre of flat land.

Address: 2568 Janin Way, Solvang, 93463

Listed for: $1.595 million for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 3,086 square feet (1-acre lot)

Features: Basketball hoop; open floor plan; floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace; primary bathroom with free-standing tub

About the area: In the 93463 ZIP Code, based on 12 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $966,000, up 39% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

