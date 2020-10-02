‘Desperate Housewives’ producer Michael Edelstein buys Maud Adams’ former home

TV exec Michael Edelstein, who won a pair of Golden Globes for producing “Desperate Housewives,” just paid $4 million for a new nest in the Bird Streets of Hollywood Hills, The Times has confirmed.

He’s not the only Hollywood name to inhabit the home; in the ‘80s, it was owned by Maud Adams, who starred in a pair of James Bond films.

Set on a third of an acre, the Country Colonial-style spot was built in the ‘50s by architect Gerard Colcord, whose homes have been inhabited over the years by stars such as Bob Newhart, Dean Martin and Nicolas Cage.

Colcord is known for his signature fireplaces, and the well-maintained house boasts three of them. One, wrapped in fieldstone and framed by wood beams, anchors a stylish living room with angled ceilings and bay windows.

In 3,000 square feet there are three bedrooms, four bathrooms, a Saltillo tile kitchen and a dining room with a wet bar. A covered patio connects to the backyard, where a stately brick terrace surrounds a swimming pool. At the other end of the corner-lot property, two driveways converge on a motor court and porte-cochere entry.

Bret Parsons and Aaron Montelongo of Compass held the listing. John Galich of Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.

The home first listed at $3.995 million in late August and found a buyer less than a week later for $5,000 over the asking price, records show.

In addition to “Desperate Housewives,” which ran for eight seasons, Edelstein holds producer credits on the shows “Defying Gravity,” “Threat Matrix” and “Hope & Faith.”