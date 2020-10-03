Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Hot Property

Home of the Week: A Hancock Park haunt with Getty ties

Built in 1929, the charming Spanish Revival-style home was once owned by a pair of Getty Center architectural historians.   (Daniel Dahler)
Built in 1929, the charming Spanish Revival-style home was once owned by a pair of Getty Center architectural historians. Living spaces filled with period charm open to a landscaped backyard with fountains and a spa.
Built in 1929, the charming Spanish Revival-style home was once owned by a pair of Getty Center architectural historians. Living spaces filled with period charm open to a landscaped backyard with fountains and a spa.  (Daniel Dahler)
Built in 1929, the charming Spanish Revival-style home was once owned by a pair of Getty Center architectural historians. Living spaces filled with period charm open to a landscaped backyard with fountains and a spa.  (Daniel Dahler)
Built in 1929, the charming Spanish Revival-style home was once owned by a pair of Getty Center architectural historians. Living spaces filled with period charm open to a landscaped backyard with fountains and a spa.  (Daniel Dahler)
Built in 1929, the charming Spanish Revival-style home was once owned by a pair of Getty Center architectural historians. Living spaces filled with period charm open to a landscaped backyard with fountains and a spa.  (Daniel Dahler)
Built in 1929, the charming Spanish Revival-style home was once owned by a pair of Getty Center architectural historians. Living spaces filled with period charm open to a landscaped backyard with fountains and a spa.  (Daniel Dahler)
Built in 1929, the charming Spanish Revival-style home was once owned by a pair of Getty Center architectural historians. Living spaces filled with period charm open to a landscaped backyard with fountains and a spa.  (Daniel Dahler)
Built in 1929, the charming Spanish Revival-style home was once owned by a pair of Getty Center architectural historians. Living spaces filled with period charm open to a landscaped backyard with fountains and a spa.  (Daniel Dahler)
Built in 1929, the charming Spanish Revival-style home was once owned by a pair of Getty Center architectural historians. Living spaces filled with period charm open to a landscaped backyard with fountains and a spa.  (Daniel Dahler)
Built in 1929, the charming Spanish Revival-style home was once owned by a pair of Getty Center architectural historians. Living spaces filled with period charm open to a landscaped backyard with fountains and a spa.  (Daniel Dahler)
Built in 1929, the charming Spanish Revival-style home was once owned by a pair of Getty Center architectural historians. Living spaces filled with period charm open to a landscaped backyard with fountains and a spa.  (Daniel Dahler)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Oct. 3, 2020
5 AM
Whereas many flashy L.A. homes attract athletes and celebrities, this charming 1920s Spanish Revival-style home was once picked up by a pair of Getty Center architectural historians, Carol and Thomas Reese. It’s undergone a museum-worthy remodel in the years since, pairing original details such as arched doorways and coved ceilings with modern amenities including soundproof windows and a Nest system.

The details

Location: 339 N. Highland Ave., Los Angeles, 90036

Asking price: $2.299 million

Year built: 1929

Living area: 3,300 square feet, four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Lot size: 8,100 square feet

Features: Courtyard entry; sweeping staircase; hardwood floors; updated kitchen; beamed rotunda ceiling; second-story deck; breakfast nook with built-ins; private backyard; romantic fountains; spa; detached studio

About the area: In the 90036 ZIP Code, based on 12 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $1.673 million, down 7.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Joseph Cilic, Sotheby’s International Realty, (310) 255-5498, and Bruno Abisror, Sotheby’s International Realty, (310) 255-5492

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to jack.flemming@latimes.com.

Hot Property
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

