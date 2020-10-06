Empire of the Sun’s Nick Littlemore offers up 104-year-old Hollywood Craftsman

Nick Littlemore, the musician behind the electronic bands Pnau and Empire of the Sun, is tuning into the Hollywood real estate market. His miniature compound of seven years just surfaced for sale at $1.8 million.

Records show that’s about $650,000 more than he paid in 2013 when he bought it from Laura Bickford, the Oscar-nominated producer behind “Traffic,” “Duplicity” and “Beasts of No Nation.”

It’s a cozy lot but makes the most of its space, featuring a 104-year-old Craftsman at one end of the property and a one-bedroom guesthouse with an artist’s studio on the other. In between, lush gardens hide secluded nooks with orange, fig, lemon, pomegranate and passion fruit trees.

1 / 17 The secluded home. (Compass) 2 / 17 The front porch. (Compass) 3 / 17 The entry. (Compass) 4 / 17 The fireplace. (Compass) 5 / 17 The living room. (Compass) 6 / 17 The piano. (Compass) 7 / 17 The dining area. (Compass) 8 / 17 The kitchen. (Compass) 9 / 17 The office. (Compass) 10 / 17 The family room. (Compass) 11 / 17 The primary bedroom. (Compass) 12 / 17 The primary bathroom. (Compass) 13 / 17 The patio. (Compass) 14 / 17 The guesthouse. (Compass) 15 / 17 The landscaped backyard. (Compass) 16 / 17 The outdoor lounge. (Compass) 17 / 17 The Craftsman home. (Compass)

The main house has stayed in touch with its Craftsman roots over the last century. Past a brick front porch, the floor plan boasts eye-catching woodwork, lattice windows and retro tile across nearly 2,000 square feet.

The walls are white in the living room and dining area, but splashes of color pop up elsewhere, including a family room lined with leafy green wallpaper, a royal blue owner’s suite and a kitchen with powder blue tile. Out back, a bright yellow striped awning covers a patio overlooking the verdant backyard.

A native of Australia, Littlemore formed Pnau in the late ’90s and Empire of the Sun in the 2000s. As a producer, he boasts collaborations with Elton John, Robbie Williams and Ellie Goulding.

Carl Gambino, Alyson Richards and Melissa Carbone of the Carl Gambino and Associates team at Compass hold the listing.