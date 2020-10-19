Lakers’ JaVale McGee sells Encino home he bought from Marc Anthony

It’s been a great month for JaVale McGee. Just a few days after winning an NBA championship with the Lakers, the big man has sold his Encino home of five years for $2.49 million.

He’ll walk away with a profit of about $70,000 compared with 2015, when he bought the Mediterranean-style retreat from Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Marc Anthony for $2.42 million.

Designed for entertaining, the secluded property is tucked behind two sets of gates and centers on a three-story home of nearly 6,300 square feet. Out back, palm trees and string lights top a resort-style space with a swimming pool, spa, gazebo, shower room and cabana with a bar.

1 / 9 The front. (Dalton Hamm) 2 / 9 The entry. (Dalton Hamm) 3 / 9 The living room. (Dalton Hamm) 4 / 9 The kitchen. (Dalton Hamm) 5 / 9 The bedroom. (Dalton Hamm) 6 / 9 The bathroom. (Dalton Hamm) 7 / 9 The pool. (Dalton Hamm) 8 / 9 The patio. (Dalton Hamm) 9 / 9 The gazebo. (Dalton Hamm)

Advertisement

Inside, traditional spaces such as a formal dining room and tile kitchen mix with amenities including a movie theater with a bar and a gym with mirrored walls. Columns, wrought-iron accents and dark hardwood floors give a formal feel to the living spaces.

Elsewhere are five bedrooms and nine bathrooms, including an owner’s suite with heated floors and marble steps that ascend to the bathtub and shower. Juliet balconies line the front of the home, and a second-story deck hangs off the back. The grounds span nearly half an acre.

McGee, 32, started 11 games for the Lakers in the 2020 playoffs, helping the team win its 17th NBA title. It was McGee’s third title personally after winning two with the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018.

Mark Miller of Barcode Properties held the listing. Marc Nemetsky of the RFC Group represented the buyer.