Will Forte sells 107-year-old Craftsman for $2.48 million

It was smooth sailing for Will Forte in Santa Monica’s Ocean Park neighborhood, where the “SNL” veteran just sold his 107-year-old Craftsman for $2.475 million. He found a buyer a month after listing and hauled in $25,000 more than he was asking.

The comedy actor nearly tripled his money on the deal; records show he paid $840,000 for the property shortly before joining the cast of “Saturday Night Live” in 2002.

For fans of Forte’s work, the 1913 home holds a special place in his career. The dining room is where the actor and his team penned the first episode of his sitcom “The Last Man on Earth,” as well as some of the feature film “MacGruber.”

1 / 18 Tapered brick pillars support the Craftsman home’s front porch. (Don Lewis) 2 / 18 The porch. (Don Lewis) 3 / 18 The front door. (Don Lewis) 4 / 18 The living room. (Don Lewis) 5 / 18 French doors open to a side patio. (Don Lewis) 6 / 18 The side patio is accessed from both the living room and dining room. (Don Lewis) 7 / 18 The patio. (Don Lewis) 8 / 18 Original built-ins frame a brick fireplace in the living room. (Don Lewis) 9 / 18 The dining room retains its original banquet. (Don Lewis) 10 / 18 The light-filled kitchen. (Don Lewis) 11 / 18 A breakfast area sits off the kitchen. (Don Lewis) 12 / 18 Skylights bring light into the living spaces. (Don Lewis) 13 / 18 The bathrooms have been updated. (Don Lewis) 14 / 18 A bedroom. (Don Lewis) 15 / 18 The primary bedroom has raised ceilings and a wall of windows. (Don Lewis) 16 / 18 The primary bedroom. (Don Lewis) 17 / 18 The walk-in closet. (Don Lewis) 18 / 18 The primary bathroom. (Don Lewis)

True to its style, the two-story Craftsman features tapered brick columns supporting a covered front porch. Wood fills the living spaces inside, lining the floors, doors, windows and ceilings.

A brick fireplace anchors the living room, which opens to a sunny eat-in kitchen. Elsewhere are three bedrooms and two bathrooms in about 1,900 square feet, including an owner’s suite with vaulted ceilings and a guest room under a skylight.

The front porch wraps around to a dining area on the side of the home, and out back, there’s a sun deck.

A native of Alameda, Forte enjoyed an eight-year run on “Saturday Night Live” before more recent projects including “Nebraska” and “The Last Man on Earth,” which he created, wrote and produced. A TV show based on his MacGruber character is set to debut next year.

Michael Grady and Jagger Kroener of the Agency held the listing. Mystoura Afolabi of Redfin represented the buyer.