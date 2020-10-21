Vanessa Bryant lists Irvine investment home she owned with Kobe

Vanessa Bryant, wife of late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, is asking $1.995 million for an investment home she owns in Irvine. She and Kobe bought it back in 2013, records show.

Found a few miles away from her main residence in Newport Coast, the single-story abode is tucked into a cul-de-sac in the gated community of Summit at Turtle Ridge.

Tuscan in style, it fits three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms into just over 2,300 square feet and draws the eye with a charming brick exterior accentuated by lush landscaping.

1 / 11 The kitchen. (RE/MAX One) 2 / 11 The living room. (RE/MAX One) 3 / 11 The island. (RE/MAX One) 4 / 11 The fireplace. (RE/MAX One) 5 / 11 The dining room. (RE/MAX One) 6 / 11 The spa. (RE/MAX One) 7 / 11 The patio. (RE/MAX One) 8 / 11 The back of the home. (RE/MAX One) 9 / 11 The entry. (RE/MAX One) 10 / 11 The exterior. (RE/MAX One) 11 / 11 The gates. (RE/MAX One)

Lumber covers the common spaces inside, as dramatic beamed ceilings and hardwood floors sandwich a living room with a fireplace. Farther in, arched doorways access a kitchen complete with a massive limestone island and Spanish tile backsplash.

French doors line the backside of the home, leading out to a stone patio with a brick fireplace and in-ground spa.

Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX One holds the listing.