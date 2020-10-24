Home of the Week: A Mediterranean kingdom on Broad Beach
Spanning an acre on one of Malibu’s most exclusive stretches of sand, this palatial estate is fit for royalty. The 13,500-square-foot mansion — brimming with Venetian plaster and dramatic wall décor — wraps around a courtyard, creating a stunning space with manicured gardens and swirling staircases. Towering palm trees top the backyard, where a patio and swimming pool lead to 120 feet of beachfront.
The details
Location: 31272 Broad Beach Road, Malibu, 90265
Asking price: $42 million
Year built: 2004
Living area: 13,475 square feet, six bedrooms, nine bathrooms
Lot size: 1.09 acres
Features: Ocean-view balconies; clay tile roof; colorful courtyard; arched entryways; voluminous living spaces; marble floors; grand staircase; dining room with mural; movie theater; billiards room; solarium; curved bar; massive owner’s suite; outdoor dining patio
About the area: In the 90265 ZIP Code, based on 52 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $3.17 million, up 45.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: Alessandro Corona, (805) 630-2293; Jeffrey Smith, (310) 975-3870
To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to jack.flemming@latimes.com.
