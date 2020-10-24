Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Hot Property

Home of the Week: A Mediterranean kingdom on Broad Beach

1/14
The Pacific stretches behind the Mediterranean mansion on Broad Beach.  (Andrew Orozco/Open House VC)
2/14
A tiled pool and spa at the back of the house.  (Andrew Orozco/Open House VC)
3/14
A view of the courtyard at dusk.  (Andrew Orozco/Open House VC)
4/14
The house surrounds the landscaped courtyard.  (Andrew Orozco/Open House VC)
5/14
An ornamental iron banister and chandelier add drama to a main staircase.  (Andrew Orozco/Open House VC)
6/14
Picture windows look out on the pool from a living area with marble floors.  (Andrew Orozco/Open House VC)
7/14
The billiards room includes a bar.  (Andrew Orozco/Open House VC)
8/14
The dining room features a mural, dramatic ceiling and chandelier.   (Andrew Orozco/Open House VC)
9/14
The open kitchen has an island and wood beams.  (Andrew Orozco/Open House VC)
10/14
Rooms in the Malibu mansion have commanding views of the beach.  (Andrew Orozco/Open House VC)
11/14
Dark beams and an ornate fireplace surround highlight a bedroom.  (Andrew Orozco/Open House VC)
12/14
A columned bathtub dominates the primary bathroom.  (Andrew Orozco/Open House VC)
13/14
Glass panels bring light into the solarium.  (Andrew Orozco/Open House VC)
14/14
Malibu’s Broad Beach.  (Andrew Orozco/Open House VC)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Oct. 24, 2020
5 AM
Spanning an acre on one of Malibu’s most exclusive stretches of sand, this palatial estate is fit for royalty. The 13,500-square-foot mansion — brimming with Venetian plaster and dramatic wall décor — wraps around a courtyard, creating a stunning space with manicured gardens and swirling staircases. Towering palm trees top the backyard, where a patio and swimming pool lead to 120 feet of beachfront.

The details

Location: 31272 Broad Beach Road, Malibu, 90265

Asking price: $42 million

Year built: 2004

Living area: 13,475 square feet, six bedrooms, nine bathrooms

Lot size: 1.09 acres

Features: Ocean-view balconies; clay tile roof; colorful courtyard; arched entryways; voluminous living spaces; marble floors; grand staircase; dining room with mural; movie theater; billiards room; solarium; curved bar; massive owner’s suite; outdoor dining patio

About the area: In the 90265 ZIP Code, based on 52 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $3.17 million, up 45.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Alessandro Corona, (805) 630-2293; Jeffrey Smith, (310) 975-3870

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to jack.flemming@latimes.com.

Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

