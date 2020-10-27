Director Eli Roth eyes $3.48 million for Hollywood Hills Tudor

Just in time for Halloween, horror director Eli Roth has put his charming Tudor-style haunt on the market for $3.475 million.

Roth, who’s made his mark on the horror genre with films such as “Cabin Fever” and “Hostel,” paid $2.54 million for the property in 2007, records show.

Perched just above Hollywood Boulevard, the 1920s home is marked by charming common spaces, high-end amenities and plenty of nooks and crannies spread across the hillside property. Half-timbering covers the exterior, leading into an elegant floor plan with three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in 3,500 square feet.

1 / 19 The exterior. (Joe Bryant) 2 / 19 The fireplace. (Joe Bryant) 3 / 19 The step-down living room. (Joe Bryant) 4 / 19 The dining area. (Joe Bryant) 5 / 19 The kitchen. (Joe Bryant) 6 / 19 The breakfast nook. (Joe Bryant) 7 / 19 The built-ins. (Joe Bryant) 8 / 19 The office. (Joe Bryant) 9 / 19 The gym. (Joe Bryant) 10 / 19 The owner’s suite. (Joe Bryant) 11 / 19 The bathroom. (Joe Bryant) 12 / 19 The theater room. (Joe Bryant) 13 / 19 The patio. (Joe Bryant) 14 / 19 The secluded nook. (Joe Bryant) 15 / 19 The built-in seating. (Joe Bryant) 16 / 19 The pool. (Joe Bryant) 17 / 19 The Tudor-style home. (Joe Bryant) 18 / 19 The outdoor lounge. (Joe Bryant) 19 / 19 The sauna. (Joe Bryant)

Dark hardwood floors, picture windows, custom fireplaces and intricate moldings touch up spaces such as a scenic dining area and step-down living room. In two stories, there’s also an eat-in kitchen, office, spacious gym, home theater and sauna.

French doors open to the tiered backyard, where fountains and lounges are tucked into arched openings on a flagstone patio. Other highlights include an outdoor bed hidden behind curtains, a row of built-in seating shaded by trees and a swimming pool overlooking L.A.

A director, producer, writer and actor, Roth has been involved with films since the turn of the century. As a filmmaker, he’s known for over-the-top violence and gore with credits such as the erotic thriller “Knock Knock” and the cannibal flick “The Green Inferno.” As an actor, he starred in Quentin Tarantino’s “Inglourious Basterds” and the disaster movie “Aftershock.”

Darian Robin of the Agency holds the listing.