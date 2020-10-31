Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Hot Property

Home of the Week: A brand new build in Hermosa Beach

The three-story home takes advantage of the coastal setting with an indoor-outdoor living room and sunken courtyard next to the sand.   (Jess Isaac)
Built in 2020, the modern beach house holds stylish living spaces with warm woods, stone accents and glass walls.  (Kim Pritchard)
Filled with warm woods and walls of glass, every single space takes in ocean views.  (Kim Pritchard)
The kitchen has a waterfall island.  (Kim Pritchard)
The three-story home takes advantage of the coastal setting with an indoor-outdoor living room and walls of glass.  (Kim Pritchard)
The three-story home takes advantage of the coastal setting with an indoor-outdoor living room and walls of glass.  (Kim Pritchard)
The home has four bedrooms, five bathrooms in 3,750 square feet.  (Kim Pritchard)
The home has four bedrooms, five bathrooms in 3,750 square feet.  (Kim Pritchard)
Filled with warm woods and walls of glass, every single space takes in ocean views.  (Kim Pritchard)
The home has two upper-level decks and a sunken courtyard.  (Kim Pritchard)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Oceanfront living means little if your home can’t take advantage of the coastal setting, but this newly built beach house by architecture firm Laney LA definitely does. Spanning three stories on the Strand in Hermosa Beach, it includes a beach room with a 12-foot quartzite bar, a sunken courtyard six feet from the sand and a penthouse owner’s suite with a mini bar. Filled with warm woods and walls of glass, every single space takes in ocean views.

The details

Location: 1830 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, 90254

Asking price: $12 million

Year built: 2020

Living area: 3,750 square feet, four bedrooms, five bathrooms

Lot size: 2,400 square feet

Features: Living room with built-in fireplace; kitchen with waterfall island; open floor plan; Fleetwood doors; white oak floors; cedar tongue-and-groove ceilings; Calacatta marble accents; wine fridge; backlit bathroom mirrors; elevator; two upper-level decks; sunken courtyard

About the area: In the 90254 ZIP Code, based on 12 sales, the median price for single-family homes in September was $1.77 million, up 17.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Lee LeGrande, NW Real Estate Brokers

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to jack.flemming@latimes.com.

Hot Property
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

