Home of the Week: A brand new build in Hermosa Beach

Oceanfront living means little if your home can’t take advantage of the coastal setting, but this newly built beach house by architecture firm Laney LA definitely does. Spanning three stories on the Strand in Hermosa Beach, it includes a beach room with a 12-foot quartzite bar, a sunken courtyard six feet from the sand and a penthouse owner’s suite with a mini bar. Filled with warm woods and walls of glass, every single space takes in ocean views.

The details

Location: 1830 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, 90254

Asking price: $12 million

Year built: 2020

Living area: 3,750 square feet, four bedrooms, five bathrooms

Lot size: 2,400 square feet

Features: Living room with built-in fireplace; kitchen with waterfall island; open floor plan; Fleetwood doors; white oak floors; cedar tongue-and-groove ceilings; Calacatta marble accents; wine fridge; backlit bathroom mirrors; elevator; two upper-level decks; sunken courtyard

About the area: In the 90254 ZIP Code, based on 12 sales, the median price for single-family homes in September was $1.77 million, up 17.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Lee LeGrande, NW Real Estate Brokers

