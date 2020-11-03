USC basketball coach Andy Enfield gets $5 million for Manhattan Beach home

Chalk it up as a win for USC men’s basketball coach Andy Enfield, who just sold his Manhattan Beach home for $5 million — about $100,000 over the asking price.

Enfield, who’s coached the Trojans since 2013, picked up a place slightly closer to the ocean two years ago for $6.2 million, records show.

He bought this one as an empty lot for $1.6 million a few months after joining the team and built a Cape Cod-style house on the property a year later. In the backyard, he added a swimming pool, spa and, unsurprisingly, a basketball court.

A wood-shingled exterior gives way to modern, light-filled living spaces with coastal colors such as a sea foam green kitchen, powder blue second-story landing and turquoise owner’s suite. Wood ceilings top an office with built-ins, and beams hang over the formal dining room.

On the main level, sliding glass doors open to a flagstone courtyard with a fire pit. Upstairs, the primary bedroom expands to a private deck overlooking the backyard made private by 15-foot trees. A covered dining patio and grassy lawn complete the scene.

Before joining USC in 2013, Enfield served as an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics. In seven years with the Trojans, the 51-year-old has led the team to two NCAA tournament appearances.

Ed Kaminsky of Strand Hill Christie’s International Real Estate held the listing. Ryan Bunke of Remax Estate Properties represented the buyer.